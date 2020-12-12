Air Pollution: Green Tea And Other Drinks That Can Heal Your Lungs Naturally

Air pollution: Honey and warm water can help in improving lung health

Lungs are one of the most important part of the body that help you stay alive and well. All cells in our body need oxygen in order to survive and function properly. The lungs regulate in oxygen rich air and remove waste gases, such as carbon dioxide, out of the body. Well, it goes without saying that one should keep lungs as healthy as possible. We are living in a period where the food is not pure and the air is not clean. Therefore, there are so many diseases that are constantly threatening our well-being.

With the ongoing hazardous level of pollution in the air, it is perhaps taking a toll on our respiratory system. Apart from wearing a face mask and planting trees, a few other measures are also necessary.

So, here are five drinks that helps you fight the ills of air pollution sustaining outside and improve lung health

1. Lemon, ginger and peppermint Tea: Lemon, ginger and peppermint tea is considered as one of the most natural cleansers that helps in detoxing the body by working as a diuretic with antioxidants. The lemon in the tea will freshen up your mind, ginger will give you energy and peppermint will relax your throat.

2. Honey and warm water: The honey warm water drink is effectively great to help your lungs fight pollutants. This is so because honey has anti-inflammatory properties, which is effective in reducing inflammation. Taking about warm water is very potent on its own in detoxifying your body. When clubbed with a natural sweetener like honey, the drink becomes far more powerful to tackle attacks from free radicals.

3. Turmeric-ginger drink: Turmeric contains curcumin, which is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancerous and also has anti-toxicity properties. This assists in removing harmful toxins from the body while protecting the organs from further damage. Further, ginger also helps to heal nausea which is caused by too much smoke.

4. Green Tea: Green tea has numerous health benefits and it is even beneficial to cleanse your lungs. It is packed with antioxidants that may help to reduce inflammation in the lungs. Have a cup of green tea every-day with a dash ginger, lemon or honey.

5. Licorice (Mulethi) root tea: Licorice root tea may not be in trend but can be considered to be a staple for reducing cough, congestion and fever. It is also known that regularly consuming this detox drink helps to reduce the risk of heart diseases and cleanse your lungs.

Point to note

Apart from having these detoxifying drinks, get enough sleep, exercise regularly (but avoid strenuous exercises outdoors) and follow healthy habits to improve the health of your lungs. Thereby, take appropriate steps before air pollution takes a toll on your health and causes more serious problems.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.