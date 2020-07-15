Turmeric, Honey, Ginger And 5 Other Foods With Immunity-Boosting And Healing Properties

Some simple kitchen ingredients can be helpful in boosting your immunity

In times of a pandemic like coronavirus, the best medicine that you can give yourself is healthy food. Food cannot be a cure, but it can definitely help in soothing symptoms and improve your body's ability to fight infections and diseases. In this article, we are going to talk about foods that have healing properties. Some of these foods include basic kitchen ingredients like turmeric. Including them in your daily diet can help you have a strong immune system. Keep reading to know more about such foods.

Immunity-boosting foods with healing powers

1. Chicken/vegetable broth/soup: In times of cough and cold, a chicken of vegetable broth or soup can offer relief from symptoms like sore throat. It can clear nasal congestion and may also have a mild anti-inflammatory effect.

2. Unripe bananas: If you experiencing trouble with digestion or have diarrhoea, unripe bananas can be helpful. They contain resistant starch which feeds good bacteria in the digestive tract. Bananas also contain electrolytes like potassium that can help in restoring fluid balance lost during diarrhoea.

3. Honey: Nasal congestion, cough and cold can be dealt with the help of honey. It reduces inflammation, soothes pain and has anti-bacterial properties. Honey contains Vitamin C, niacin, calcium and iron, all of which can give a boost to your energy. Honey can also act as a natural cough-repressent.

4. Probiotics: Kimchi, kefir, kombucha and curd are probiotics that need to be a part of your daily diet. They provide you gut-friendly bacteria which can improve gut health, digestion and immunity.

Probiotics in curd can be beneficial for gut health and immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are loaded with Vitamin K and iron. Vitamin K specifically helps with blood clotting and prevents loss of blood.

6. Ginger: Upset stomach, nausea and motion sickness are some ailments that can be cured with a humble cup of ginger tea. Add honey and lemon to the tea for additional flavour and benefits.

7. Apples: Soluble fibre and insoluble in apples can help in preventing constipation and reducing diarrhoea. To reap maximum benefits, eat apples with the skin.

8. Turmeric: The mention of healing foods is incomplete without turmeric. Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric which has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and immunity-boosting properties. Have a cup of turmeric milk with some jaggery at bed time. It can help you sleep well and can also give you your daily dose of immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.