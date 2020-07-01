Sip On This Ayurvedic Kadha For Your Daily Dose Of Immunity

Immunity Booster Kadha Recipe: The kadha is made using fresh raw turmeric and black pepper

Highlights The kadha is made using spices with anti-inflammatory propeties

It can offer relief from sore throat

Regular intake can boost functioning of the immune system

The importance of working on your immunity is now on an all-time high. Following a healthy lifestyle and some basic kitchen ingredients like turmeric, cinnamon and a range of other spices are said to be beneficial for strengthening your immune system. Chef Anahita Dhondy, Chef Partner at Sodabottleopenerwala, Cyber Hub, recently took to Instagram to share the recipe of an immunity-boosting kadha, made with ingredients that are easily available at home. The immune system is the natural defense system of the body. It is a network of cells, tissues and organs which bind together to defend the body against foreign invaders including bacteria and viruses. A strong immune system creates a barrier to stop these invaders from entering the body.

Immunity boosting kadha you can make at home

Fresh raw turmeric, basil leaves, cinnamon, black pepper corns, cloves, cardamom and ginger are the ingredients you need to make this kadha.

Also read: Try This Nutritionist Recommended Quick Turmeric And Lemon Pickle For Some Amazing Benefits

Cinnamon has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Cradomom or elaichi helps in reliving sore throat and is cooling for the body.

Cloves can help in boosting functioning of the immune system.

Black pepper corns are also high in antioxidants. They help in better absorption of turmeric. "The addition of black pepper with turmeric increases the absorption of turmeric by 2000 percent when used in a 1:10 ratio of pepper to turmeric. Pretty amazing, right? Black pepper aids in combating respiratory conditions and rejuvenating the lungs," Dhondy writes in the caption of her post.

Turmeric and black pepper can together provide immunity-boosting benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Point to note

Curcumin is the compound in turmeric which is responsible for most the of the health benefits that turmeric offers. It is a polyphenol with strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Black pepper contains piperine, which is an alkaloid like capsaicin (the active compound found in chilli powder and cayenne pepper). This compound has been shown to help relieve nausea, headaches and poor digestion. Piperine also has anti-inflammatory properties. But, the most significant benefit of piperine is that it improves absorption of curcumin in turmeric.

Also read: Turmeric And Black Pepper: This Powerful Combination Can Offer These Surprising Health Benefits

To prepare this kadha, you need to fill a pot with filterd water. Thrush fresh ginger and turmeric in a mortar and pestle and add to the water. After a boil, add all the other spices and let the water boil for 15-20 minutes.

Take a cup and add some honey or jaggery to sweeten the kadha. You can warm it again and have it multiple times in a day for a stronger immunity.

You can sip on this kadha multiple times a day!

Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.