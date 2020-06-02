Turmeric Benefits: Try This Nutritionist Recommended Quick Turmeric And Lemon Pickle For Some Amazing Benefits

The pickle is made with turmeric, black pepper, lemon and ginger

From a strong immunity to helping you sleep well, turmeric is a spice that does wonders! The easiest and the most effective way to include turmeric in your diet is drink turmeric milk or haldi doodh or turmeric latte as it is popularly called. But that's not it. You can also make a tangy turmeric pickle and eat it daily to make turmeric a part of your diet. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who regularly shares health tips on her Instagram, talks about turmeric pickle, and how you can easily make it at home.

This turmeric pickle is made with black pepper. Curcumin in turmeric gets absorbed in the body, in the presence of piperine, the active compound in black pepper.

To make turmeric pickle, you need fresh yellow and orange turmeric, some fresh ginger, black pepper corns and lemons. The quantity of ingredients need to be according to the amount of pickle you need or are making.

To prepare the pickle, you need to chop ingredients into tiny pieces. Chop lemons along with the rind. Put all the ingredients in a jar. Add some salt to taste (optional). Leave it to ferment in a sunny area for around five to 10 days.

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiviral, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. All of these are excellent to:

Boost your immune system

Improve digestion

Relieve arthritis pain

Regulate insulin secretion

Improve blood circulation

Detoxify liver

Heal burns and infections

Prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia

This easy-peasy quick turmeric and lemon pickle can be consumed in small amounts with meals. The pickle comes with the goodness of lemons, a Vitamin C rich fruit which promotes hydration, supports weight loss, improves skin quality and digestion.

Nutritionists and health experts recommend eating food with pickles and chutneys as they provide you with an array of micronutrients, especially Vitamin B12, and probiotics that can benefit you in multiple ways.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

