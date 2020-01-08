Turmeric And Black Pepper: This Powerful Combination Can Offer These Surprising Health Benefits

Turmeric and black pepper when combined can offer you multiple health benefits

Some spices present in your kitchen are loaded with medicinal properties and health benefits. Spices used to add extra flavour to your food can help you fight various health issues. Turmeric, the golden spice is one of the most commonly used spices in Indian foods. This amazing spice contains several medicinal properties. Ayurveda also suggests the use of turmeric to fight various health issues naturally. Similarly, black pepper is another common spice that can offer you multiple health benefits. When combined together, turmeric and black pepper can offer you some surprising health benefits. Here are some notable health benefits of turmeric and black pepper when combined into a mixture.

Turmeric and black pepper: Health benefits of this combination

1. Better absorption of curcumin

Curcumin is the key compound of turmeric which is the most active ingredient. It is responsible for the most health benefits that turmeric offers. On the other hand, piperine is present in black pepper. Piperine helps in better absorption of curcumin. Combining these two will help your body receive curcumin in enough quantity.

2. A powerful remedy for inflammation

Both turmeric and black pepper are loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. When these two are combined, this mixture contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation usually increases during the winter season. This can be consumed during the winter season. According to studies, it can also help you prevent symptoms of arthritis.

3. Boost digestion

This mixture can also help you boost digestion. Both spices can promote gut health. Studies have also highlighted the use of turmeric and black pepper for better digestion. Consumption of this mixture in small quantities can give you better gut health and improved digestion.

How to use turmeric and black pepper

You should not consume this mixture in large quantity. Use a small amount only. You can add it to various foods or drinks and smoothies. It can also be sprinkled on salad or scrambled eggs.

