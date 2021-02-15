Turmeric Tea: Do Not Forget To Add This Additional Spice To Your Haldi Ki Chai For Maximum Benefits

Turmeric is beneficial for arthritis patients as it can help control inflammation

Turmeric is a commonly used spice that is used to add colour and flavour to food. Turmeric also known as haldi is added to almost every Indian recipe. This spice is also an age-old remedy for several health issues as it offers your multiple medicinal properties. Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help manage arthritis. It is also helpful in boosting immunity. Many add turmeric to curries, drinks and milk. Drinking turmeric tea is another way to add the goodness of this spice. Keep reading to know more about this tea from a nutritionist.

Turmeric tea: Know the benefits and method to prepare

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share the benefits of turmeric tea. "Turmeric is not only beneficial but also perfect for the colds that are common between changing seasons. It has its own distinctive flavour. It has proven to ease arthritis symptoms, helps in cancer prevention and treating uveitis," She writes in her post.

Turmeric can help you boost immunity and provide relief from cold symptoms

Turmeric contains curcumin which is a substance that contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to studies, consumption of turmeric is linked with better brain function and improved heart health too.

Add black pepper!

The nutritionist also advises adding a bit of black pepper powder to your cup of turmeric tea. Components of pepper help in better absorption of curcumin.

Turmeric and black pepper is a powerful combination. Curcumin cannot be fully absorbed by the human body and you might miss the benefits of turmeric consumed from the diet. However, studies have highlighted that piperine which is present in black pepper can aid in the absorption of curcumin.

Mixing black pepper and turmeric together can offer you multiple health benefits

How to prepare this tea?

Steep dried and grated turmeric in a pot of hot water. Also, add crushed peppercorns to it. After boiling this properly, sip on it while it's hot.

If you are a tea lover, then you must get a little innovative with your tea. Tweak it with the goodness of turmeric in it.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.