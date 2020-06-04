Apples Can Be Helpful For Both Constipation And Diarrhoea: Nutritionist Explains How

Apples can be beneficial for your gut health

Apples are usually included in the category of foods that can help you with constipation. The fruit contains both soluble and insoluble fibre which can ease bowel movement and keep constipation at bay. But that's not it. Did you know that apples can also help you with diarrhoea? In one of her Insta stories, nutritionist Pooja Makhija reveals how this winter fruit (which is now available in all seasons) can help you with both constipation and diarrhoea.

Apples contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. 64% of the fruit is insoluble fibre and 36% is soluble fibre, informs Makhija. "Soluble fibre is the one which forms gel-like consistency in stools and slows down digestion. So, if you have diarrhoea, you should have the pulp of the fruit without the skin," she recommends.

The insoluble fibre in apples, on the other hand, is present in the skin of apples. It is the one which helps in forming the bulk of stools, eases bowel movements and relieves constipation. "One fruit, two purposes," says Makhija in the Insta story which is now saved as highlights.

Fibre content of apples can also be beneficial for weight loss purposes. It contains high amounts of fibre and water, both of which make the fruit very filling in nature. Eating one whole fruit in between meals (and not before or after meals) can make you feel fuller for longer and reduce overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.

Other benefits of apples to watch out for

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and rightly so. Here are a few more benefits of including this fruit in your diet:

Apples can be good for heart health. Soluble fibre in apples can help in lower blood cholesterol levels. Apples also contain polyphenols which can have antioxidant benefits that may lower blood pressure.

Pectin is another kind of fibre in apples, which act as prebiotic. It provides beneficial bacteria to gut and can help in improving gut health.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.