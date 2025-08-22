Control Thyroid Naturally: Drink This Magical Morning Tea To Stop It From Growing

Thyroid disorders have become increasingly common in today's fast-paced lifestyle, affecting both men and women. The thyroid gland, located in the front of the neck, regulates several important functions in the body, including metabolism. When the gland does not function properly, people may experience symptoms such as fatigue, sudden weight gain or loss, hair loss, and mood swings. While medication is the primary line of treatment, many individuals look for natural and supportive remedies to manage the condition.

Nutritionist and hormone coach Manpreet Kalra, who holds a master's degree in nutrition from Delhi University, has suggested a simple herbal tea that may help in keeping thyroid-related problems under control.

Preparation Method

To make this tea, take one teaspoon of coriander seeds and one teaspoon of cumin seeds. Dry roast them at night and grind into a fine powder. Add one teaspoon each of moringa powder and ginger powder, then grind everything once more to prepare a tea premix. This mixture can be stored for up to 30 days. Each morning, add a spoonful of this premix to a glass of hot water and drink it on an empty stomach.

Health Benefits

Experts highlight that coriander supports detoxification and provides minerals essential for thyroid balance. Cumin aids gut health, while moringa is rich in zinc, selenium, and iron, which naturally support thyroid hormone regulation. Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, further helps in maintaining thyroid health.

Although this tea may serve as a natural aid, patients are advised to consult their doctors before making changes to their treatment plan.