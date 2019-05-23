This One Herb Is All You Need For Healthy Lungs, Eyes And Digestive System

Rosemary is an effective herb for dealing with androgenetic allopecia

Rosemary is a fragrant evergreen herb which is often used a condiment. It is a member of the mint family which also includes other herbs like oregano, thyme, basil and lavender. The herb is known for its medicinal properties and can be used to alleviate to pain, boost immunity, improve memory and even promote hair growth. Elaborating on the benefits of rosemary is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on a Facebook live session. He says that you can get rosemary in the form of dry leaves and essential oil.

Benefits of rosemary oil that you can rely on

1. Memory and concentration: Rosemary oil or leaves have been used by the Greeks for boosting memory and concentration. Studies have shown that rosemary can improve memory and concentration by 30%. You can make rosemary tea or use the essential oil in a diffuser in your room or your work station.

2. It improves digestion: Sipping on a freshly-brewed rosemary tea after your meal can help you with indigestion and acidity.

3. It improves neurological health: People with depression, anxiety and multiple sclerosis can benefit by inhaling rosemary oil through a diffuser for better neurological health.

4. Reduces risk of macular degeneration: Sipping on rosemary tea can reduce risk of macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is known to be one of the top most causes of severe and irreversible loss of vision in people above the age of 60. The condition occurs when a small central portion of retina - macula, worsens.

Dried rosemary leaves can prevent vision loss caused by macular degeneration

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lung health: If you are someone living in highly polluted spaces, rosemary oil or rosemary tea can be beneficial for you. If you have a lot of mucus build-up in lungs, use rosemary oil or tea for clearing out your lungs.

6. Water retention: Rosemary can be great for people who experience regular water retention. The herb acts as a natural diuretic and helps in flushing out harmful toxins from the body. Women who experience bloating during their periods can benefit from rosemary tea.

7. Androgenetic allopecia: This is a condition which makes people lose hair in patches. If you have androgenetic allopecia, you can mix rosemary oil with a carrier oil like sesame or coconut oil on the patches of hair loss can help facilitate hair growth. It is also good for reducing hair thinning and improving hair growth. Make sure you do a patch test before applying rosemary oil on your hair.

Caution: It has to be noted that rosemary may not as helpful for people with kidney problems and those who are not allowed to be on diuretics.

How to use rosemary?

Dried rosemary leaves are easily available in online stores and in the market. Take 1 tsp of dried rosemary leaves and it to boiling water. Add some ginger, cardamom and cinnamon for additional flavour and taste. Reduce it to half and your rosemary tea is ready.

You can also mix dried rosemary leaves with thyme leaves for expelling cough. Take a tsp each of thyme and rosemary and other ingredients like ginger and cardamom to brew it into a tea. Consume this tea before bed time to improve lung health.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

