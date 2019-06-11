Can A High Protein Diet Harm Your Health? Know The Damages It Can Do

High protein diet can add pressure to your kidneys and liver

In the world of weight loss, high protein diets have gained immense popularity. Nutritionist Tapasya Mundhra is of the belief that high protein diet isn't necessarily harmful, particularly if it is followed for a short period of time. High protein and low carb diets can help in reducing your calorie intake and make you feel full for longer. This in turn helps in aiding weight loss. When following a high protein diet, it is important that you choose your protein wisely. Some of the healthiest sources of protein includes nuts, beans, fish, skinless poultry, pulses, lentils, legumes and dairy products.

Weight loss: How can high protein diets harm your health?

High protein diets may cause some adverse effects on your health if you follow them for a long period of time. "Diets high in protein create a load on your kidneys and liver. These two organs cannot mobilise excess protein in one go. What's more is that you suffer from external problems such as bad breath, excessive sweat and mood swings," explains Tapasya.

She goes on to add that the body needs a certain amount of carbs to function properly. Lack of carbs because of following low-carb diets can make you have irritable nature, mood swings, distractions, difficulty to concentrate, etc. "Also, following a high protein diet can lead to formation of kidney stones if it is followed for too long," adds Tapasya.

Following high protein diet for too long may lead to formation of kidney stones

How to follow a high protein diet?

Firstly, make sure you do it only for a short period of time. For living healthy and maintaining a healthy weight, your diet needs to be a balance of all nutrients like fibre, carbs, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fats and carbs. Starving yourself to lose weight or following calorie-restrictive diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies.

When on a high protein diet, make sure you consume water and include green vegetables in your diet, recommends Tapasya. Fibre in green veggies and water can together help in reducing ill effects of high protein diet on your health.

Speaking of healthy protein foods sources for vegetarians, Tapasya says that soya and tofu are good options. "But check your thyroid levels as too much of soy foods can be harmful," she suggests. Other healthy sources include black chanas, chickpeas, paneer, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Protein rich foods for non-vegetarians include egg, lean meat like chicken, fish, turkey, etc.

(Tapasya Mundhra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

