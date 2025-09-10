Weight Loss: Best Breakfasts Ideas From Indian Pantry Ingredients

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day”, this is something we have all heard since always. But is there any truth to it? Yes, having a whole, well-rounded breakfast is highly beneficial for your health. It helps kickstart your metabolism to help in calorie burning, provides helpful nutrients and helps replenish glucose. Besides being essential for overall well-being, breakfast is recognised as a key factor in promoting healthy weight loss. Studies suggest that skipping breakfast has been associated with an increased risk of obesity and related health issues. A study found that skipping breakfast raised the risk of overweight and obesity by 48% and 44%, respectively.

Along with this, eating a proper breakfast has also shown to improve appetite control and satiety, potentially reducing overeating later in the day. This can contribute to better weight management. Now that we understand the benefits of a healthy breakfast in assisting with weight loss, let's understand how and what Indians foods can help.

Indian foods are abundant in whole foods which are amazing for weight loss. However, fried foods or sweets loaded with sugar are imbedded in Indian cuisine. When you opt for whole foods such as whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, they help provide essential nutrients and promote satiety. Below we share a list of Indian foods you can make from ingredients in your pantry to help you lose weight.

Breakfast foods you can make from your pantry ingredients for weight loss

1. Vegetables upma

Upma is made from semolina which is a great source of fibre and boosts your energy levels. Semolina also helps support heart health by managing high blood pressure and cholesterol. This along with the goodness from the vegetables make it a perfect way to start your day if you're trying to lose weight.

2. Poha

Poha or flattened rice is a light and nutritious way to start your day. B vitamins found in poha help boost your energy levels for the day. It also has a high fibre content that boosts gut health and digestion. When cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peas, etc. it helps you start your day with essential nutrients.

3. Moong dal chilla

Moong dal is one of the most common lentils found in India. This plant-protein not only helps boost your protein intake (essential for weight loss) but also boosts heart health. Moong dal helps lower bad cholesterol and regulates your blood pressure. Fibre found in moong dal can also boost your energy levels.

4. Idli & sambar

Idli and sambar is a delicious combo to start your day with. It supports weight loss since it is low in calories and low in fat (since it is steamed not fried or sautéed). The sambar boosts protein intake as well as provides fibre and antioxidants essential in supporting weight loss. Make sure to load up on veggies when preparing the sambar.

5. Sprouts salad

This breakfast foods might seem light and refreshing but it will ensure you feel full till your next meal. Sprouts salad is rich in protein as well as fibre, both of which boost weight loss. The veggies help boost your intake of fibre and essential nutrients that can further boost your energy.

6. Besan chilla

Similar to moon dal chilla, besan chilla is a great source of protein for vegetarian Indians trying to lose weight. It is also helpful in boosting fibre intake that can boost energy and ensure you feel satiated. You can top it with some paneer (cottage cheese) to further boost your protein intake.

Incorporating a healthy breakfast into your daily routine can support weight loss and overall well-being. Opting for traditional Indian foods that are rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients can be both satisfying and beneficial. While breakfast is an important meal, overall dietary patterns and physical activity levels play significant roles in weight management. It's essential to maintain a balanced diet and active lifestyle for optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

