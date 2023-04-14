Weight Loss Tips: Dos & Don'ts For A Healthy Breakfast

A healthy breakfast should be abundant in protein, healthy fats and other essential nutrients

A healthy breakfast is often considered as the most important meal of the day. It is not just a means of satisfying your hunger but can provide your body with the required energy to start the day off right. Skipping breakfast, or having an unhealthy breakfast such as sugary cereals, can trigger hunger pangs throughout the day, leading to overeating, cravings and energy slump.

Consuming a healthy breakfast can provide the energy that our body needs to start the day off right. Our body requires glucose, a type of sugar, to function properly. Along with this, eating breakfast can reduce the cortisol levels in the body, making it easier to burn fat.

Eating a healthy breakfast helps in boosting your metabolism, which can aid in weight loss. Therefore, it is vital to consume the right breakfast to support weight loss goals. In this article, we will provide an insight into the Dos & Don'ts to help you achieve that.

Dos

1. Choose high-protein foods

Protein-rich meals help in providing the body with the required amino acids, which promote muscle growth and repair tissues. Protein-rich breakfast options can include eggs, tofu, yogurt, nut butters, and seeds.

2. Opt for healthy fats

Fats from nuts, seeds, and avocado can keep you feeling fuller for longer and prevent cravings later in the day. Healthy sources of fat can include nut butter, avocado, and chia seeds.

3. Include wholegrain products

Whole-grain products are rich in fibre, which can keep you feeling fuller for longer. Oatmeal, whole wheat bread, or quinoa porridge can provide a nutritious and healthy breakfast.

4. Choose fresh fruits & vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients are needed to support the overall well-being of the body. Adding fruits or vegetables to smoothies, omelettes or as a side breakfast dish can provide the required nutrients for the day.

5. Drink plenty of water

Drinking adequate water can keep you feeling hydrated throughout the day. It can also boost metabolism and help in reducing hunger pangs. Consume at least 8 glasses of water a day, which can include herbal teas, infused water, or decaf coffee.

Don'ts

1. Avoid sugary foods

Sugary foods can spike your blood glucose levels and often lead to weight gain if consumed in large amounts. Avoid pastries, cereals with added sugar, and juice or smoothies that contain added sugars.

2. Avoid processed foods

Processed foods are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugars that do not support weight loss goals. Avoid processed breakfast meats and cheese, white bread, and pastries.

3. Avoid high sodium options

High sodium foods can lead to water retention, bloating, and weight gain. Choose low sodium options such as whole food breakfast options, such as eggs, oatmeal, or avocado toast.

4. Don't over-consume coffee

Coffee can dehydrate the body and disrupt sleep patterns if consumed in large amounts. Limit coffee consumption to a maximum of 2-3 cups per day, and choose herbal teas or decaf coffee as an alternative.

5. Avoid skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day, leading to weight gain. Skipping breakfast can also lead to low energy levels and tiredness, leading to a drop in performance levels.

A healthy breakfast is not just a way of satisfying your hunger in the morning but an essential step towards achieving weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.