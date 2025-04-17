Try This Easy-To-Make Indian Breakfast With 30 Grams Of Protein

When you are an Indian living abroad, finding healthy, desi-style breakfast options can be a challenge. Let us be honest - waking up early to make idli, poha, or dosa before heading to college or work is not always practical. To make things easier, Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a quick, easy and delicious breakfast idea on her Instagram handle for all the NRIs. She guides how to prepare a savoury Indian-style breakfast jar that packs a punch with 30 grams of protein. Yes, you read that right.

In the video, Palak Nagpal can be heard saying, "If you are looking for a breakfast to beat overnight oats, this is what you gotta try. Unlike overnight oats which have 10 gram protein, this has a powerful 30 gram protein."

Here is a recipe for Palak Nagpal's Indian-style breakfast jar:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup Greek yogurt

2. 1 cup boiled black chana (black chickpeas)

3. ½ cup dry roasted rolled oats

4. 1 tsp chia seeds

5. Grated vegetables (carrot, cucumber, beetroot - as per preference)

6. Salt to taste

7. 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

For Tempering (optional but recommended):

1. 1 tsp ghee

2. A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

3. ½ tsp mustard seeds

4. ¼ cup raw peanuts

5. A few curry leaves

Method:

Step 1: Prepare the base

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, boiled black chana, and dry roasted oats.

2. Add the chia seeds and your choice of grated vegetables.

3. Season with salt and roasted cumin powder.

4. Mix everything well and refrigerate if preparing the night before.

Step 2: Add tempering (optional but flavourful)

1. In a small pan, heat 1 tsp ghee.

2. Add a pinch of hing, mustard seeds, raw peanuts, and curry leaves.

3. Let them crackle and roast until the peanuts turn golden and aromatic.

4. Pour this tempering over the yoghurt mixture just before eating (in the morning or at night if prepping ahead).

"This breakfast won't spike your blood sugar levels and it will not make you crave more food. And the best part is that it's great for your gut health and will keep you full till lunch. So switch it up and fuel your day the right way," Palak Nagpal concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.