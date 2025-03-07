Weight Loss Diet: High-Protein Vegetarian Meals You Must Try

Getting enough protein daily is essential for your health and overall well-being. Contrary to popular belief, your body requires protein for more than just building muscles. Protein is also known as the building block of the body. Adequate protein consumption also keeps you full and satisfied for longer, supporting a healthy body weight. To meet your daily protein requirement, you need not unnecessarily take supplements as there are plenty of foods naturally loaded with protein and many of these are vegetarian. Here, we have a list of some interesting vegetarian meals that can help you boost your overall protein intake.

Vegetarian homemade meals that are loaded with protein

1. Lentil soup

A lentil soup is a filling yet comforting high-protein option that you cannot miss. Cook lentils with your favourite vegetables. Season with herbs of your choice to enhance the taste. Lentils are not only high in protein but are also packed with fiber and other essential nutrients.

2. Chickpea salad

Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein. Take some boiled chickpeas and add chopped cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and parsley. Add olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing taste or use a dressing of your choice. This protein-rich salad is nutritious yet delicious at the same time.

3. Yogurt smoothie

Greek yogurt is a good source of protein. You can enjoy a cup of Greek yogurt topped with nuts, seeds and fresh fruits.

To increase the protein content can blend some Greek yogurt with berries, spinach and a scoop of protein powder. This makes for a nutritious, protein-packed breakfast.

4. Scrambled paneer

Paneer is a popular protein source among vegetarians. Not just scrambled paneer, you can use paneer to make curries, sandwiched or eat as it is.

Paneer with peas is also a well-known combination that can offer a good amount of protein.

Other sources of vegetarian protein

Some good protein sources for vegetarians include nuts, tofu, peas, chia seeds, quinoa, beans, legumes, dairy products and soy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.