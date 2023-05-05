Weight Loss Tips: Best & Worst Foods To Eat For Breakfast When Trying To Lose Weight

You are encouraged to consume healthy homemade foods for breakfast

Weight loss and diet are directly linked as one of the main factors that lead to weight gain is excessive calorie intake. A diet that is high in calories and fats can lead to weight gain, which in turn puts the individual at risk for various health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, and eating a healthy breakfast is crucial for weight loss as well. One of the main reasons why breakfast is important is that it helps to kickstart your metabolism.

When you sleep, your metabolism slows down, and therefore, when you wake up, the body needs to refuel to kick-start its essential functions. Eating breakfast provides the body with the necessary energy to keep you going throughout the day. Furthermore, skipping breakfast can leave you feeling hungry and more likely to overindulge in food later in the day.

A nutritious breakfast provides the body with essential nutrients while also reducing hunger and cravings, which reduces the number of calories consumed throughout the day. Read on as we discuss the best and worst breakfast foods.

Best foods to eat for breakfast when trying to lose weight:

1. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and can make you feel full throughout the day. They also contain choline, a nutrient that helps to maintain brain function and development.

2. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt contains more protein and less sugar than regular yogurt. It's also a great source of probiotics, which promote gut health.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a low-calorie option that's high in fiber, which can make you feel full for longer. It's also a good source of vitamins and minerals.

4. Berries

Berries are high in antioxidants and low in calories, making them a great option for adding flavor and nutrition to your breakfast.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are high in fibre, protein, healthy fats, and calories. They can make you feel full and satisfied throughout the day. Try adding them to your breakfast for an added boost of nutrition and flavour.

Worst foods to eat for breakfast when trying to lose weight:

1. Sugary cereals

Many cereals are high in sugar and low in protein and fibre, causing a blood sugar spike that leaves you feeling hungry shortly after eating.

2. Pastries

Pastries such as croissants, muffins, etc. are high in sugar, saturated fat, and calories. They're a poor choice for breakfast when trying to lose weight.

3. White bread

White bread is low in fibre and nutrients and can cause a blood sugar spike that leaves you feeling hungry shortly after eating.

4. Breakfast sandwiches

Many breakfast sandwiches are high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium. They're not a healthy option for a weight loss diet.

5. Processed meats

Processed meats such as bacon, sausage, and ham are high in sodium, saturated fat, and calories. They're not a healthy option for a weight loss diet.

In conclusion, following a healthy and balanced diet is essential for weight loss, and eating a healthy breakfast is a crucial part of this diet. A nutritious breakfast provides the body with essential energy to kickstart the metabolism, reduces hunger and cravings throughout the day, and helps to control the number of calories consumed throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.