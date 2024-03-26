Weight Loss: Here's How Eating Breakfast Can Help You Lose Weight

Breakfast supports muscle repair and growth

Breakfast is an important meal that helps you start the day with optimal energy. It also plays a role mainly in maintaining your energy levels throughout the day. Breakfast also plays an important role when trying to lose weight. It helps your body recover well after a workout, it prevents you from consuming extra calories, keeps you energetic and keeps you full until lunch. If you are trying to lose weight, read on to know some breakfast options and why breakfast is important for you.

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains how a healthy, wholesome breakfast helps with weight loss. She also shared some breakfast options to try.

"Skipping breakfast is a common habit. But starting your day-to-day activities without having breakfast pushes your body into stress mode. As a result, your body starts using your muscle mass to produce energy," she said in the video.

"To kick-start your metabolism and have great energy levels throughout the day, it is essential to have breakfast," she added.

Nutrients to focus

The expert recommends having at least 30 grams of protein with 5 grams of fibre for breakfast.

Some food combinations to try: sprouts with paneer, sattu roti with buttermilk or moong dal cheela with peanut chutney.

Benefits of having breakfast for weight loss

Batra mentioned the following ways breakfast is beneficial to our health, especially when trying to lose weight:

1. It helps provide sustained energy levels throughout the day

2. A balanced breakfast can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels

3. You might not experience energy crashes

4. Eating a healthy breakfast can help regulate mood and prevent mood swings

5. You will experience fewer cravings for sugar and caffeine

6. Breakfast supports muscle repair and growth

7. Your metabolism will also improve

It is crucial to eat a nutritious breakfast. Sugary foods with zero or minimum nutrition can make you tired and hungry soon after eating. Therefore, add all essential nutrients to your first meal of the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.