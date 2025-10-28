Cyclone Montha Moving Towards Andhra Coast, Landfall This Evening: 10 Points

Cyclonic storm "Montha" is moving steadily towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on Tuesday evening.

Here are the top 10 points in this story: In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department, said, "Andhra Pradesh will be the most affected, followed by Odisha and then Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu between October 28 and 30". Montha is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 kmph. After hitting the Andhra coast, Cyclone "Montha" will slow down somewhat and move towards Odisha, Mohapatra told NDTV. The cyclone is now located 420 km from Chennai, 500 km from Visakhapatnam, and 450 km from Kakinada and moving at a speed of 15 km per hour. Heavy rains and strong winds are already lashing coastal Andhra Pradesh. The entire coastal region is on high alert. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation from Real Time Governance Society Centre at State Secretariat. The administration, he has said, is ready to face any situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister over phone and assured him of every possible support to the state. The government has deployed 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in all five states that are likely to be affected -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. Officials have said the cyclone is expected to affect 1,419 villages and 44 towns of Andhra Pradesh. The authorities have advised people to remain indoors. People in coastal areas have been asked to move to relief camps. With the sea turning rough and a possibility of high tidal waves, fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. All beaches have been shut for tourists. The Odisha government, meanwhile, is evacuating people from vulnerable places. Eight southern districts where a "red alert" has been declared, are experiencing light rain. All districts have been put on alert in case the cyclone changes trajectory.

