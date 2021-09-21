At-Home Cardio With Zero Equipment: Try This 10-Minute Routine To Shed Those Extra Kilos

Weight loss: Try this cardio routine to burn calories and stay fit when at home

Highlights Regular exercising can help you stay fit when at home

Eating a healthy diet along with exercise can help maintain body weight

Try this no equipment exercise routine at home

Sticking to a workout routine can be a challenge. Beginning a physical fitness routine can be even more challenging. Lethargy and lack of motivation aside, a lack of space and time are two of the primary deterrents to a healthy lifestyle for most people. But now, lack of access to gyms and large grounds can no longer be an excuse. Thanks to fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, now you can perform easy yet effective exercises in the comfort of your home. The expert has now shared a video of a ten-minute exercise routine. The best part is that you do not need any equipment to perform these exercises.

Weight loss: Try this cardio workout which requires no equipment

Sharing the video, Kayla Itsines wrote, "Ten-minute zero equipment workout = no excuses! 8 Exercises. 2 laps. 10 minutes. Let's go!"

The eight exercises that make up the routine have been listed below:

Pop Squat - 40 seconds

X Plank - 20 seconds

Pop Squat - 40 seconds

X Mountain Climber - 20 seconds

Pop Squat - 40 seconds

Glute Bridge - 20 seconds

Pop Squat - 40 seconds

Heel Tap - 20 seconds

Kayla Itsines also demonstrated each of the exercises in the Instagram video. Kayla used an exercise mat to perform the routine. Take a look.

This routine can help shed calories and stay fit when at home without any equipment. Previously, Kayla Itsines had shared another video in which she performed no-equipment exercises for the legs. Sharing a clip, she wrote that it can be done anytime during the day. She said that the 15-minute workout includes "one triset (three exercises performed in a row with no rest), and two supersets (two exercises performed in a row with no rest breaks." Read about it here.

To make your home workouts effective, try variety of exercises and stay consistent. You can also join an online group or class for better understanding. Make sure to take breaks in between exercises and start slow if you are working out after a prolonged period of a sedentary lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.