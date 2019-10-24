Vitamin D Deficiency And Osteoporosis Risk: Know The Relation; Factors Which Can Put You At A Higher Risk Osteoporosis

Vitamin D deficiency can put you at a higher risk of osteoporosis

When it comes to bone health calcium is the first nutrient which is considered essential. But is calcium enough to maintain bone health? There are other factors which can affect bine health and nutrients other than calcium which affects bone health. Vitamin D, which is extremely necessary for the human body for proper functioning is extremely necessary for bone health as well. If you want to eat right to enhance your bone health then you must inculcate vitamin D to your diet. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus which are the key elements to maintain bone health. Optimum amount of vitamin D ensures better absorption of calcium from the diet consumed.

Vitamin D deficiency and osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition when bones of the person become weak and brittle. Osteoporosis affects the bones and makes them extremely weak. It increases the risk of fracture. A person with osteoporosis has such weak bones that even minor incidents or bending or even sneezing can cause a fracture. Vitamin D deficiency can put you at a higher risk of osteoporosis. If you are not consuming enough vitamin D you are increasing your risk of osteoporosis.

To keep your bones healthy you need to consume both vitamin D and calcium in optimum quantity.

What are the sources of vitamin D?

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. When your body is exposed to sunlight it produces vitamin D in the body. Therefore, it is commonly known as the sunshine vitamin. There are many food sources of vitamin D as well including -

1. Egg yolks

2. Mushrooms

3. Orange juice

4. Salmon

5. Cow's milk

6. Soy milk

7. Cereal

8. Oatmeal

9. Cod liver oil

10. Cheese

Dairy products are the well-known sources of calcium but there are other sources of calcium other than dairy like chia seeds, sesame seeds, spinach, beans, lentils, whey protein and almonds.

Other factors which can increase the risk of osteoporosis

There are many factors other than calcium and vitamin D deficiency. Some of these factors may include-

1. Age- You are more likely to lose bone mass with age especially after the age of 30. It is necessary to maintain bone density with a proper diet.

2. Gender- It is another non-modifiable factor; women are at 4 times higher risk of osteoporosis than men.

3. Family history- A history of osteoporosis in parents or grandparents increases the risk of osteoporosis of an individual.

4. Smoking

5. Alcohol consumption

