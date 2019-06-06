Top Foods That Can Help In Dealing With Osteoporosis

Highlights Vitamin-D rich foods can help in preventing osteoporosis Healthy lifestyle can prevent onset of osteoporosis Phosphorus rich pumpkin seeds can help in preventing loss of bone density

With time, the body starts showcasing signs of ageing. You might have vision problems, breathing issues and weak bones over time. Some of you might experience early bone density loss because of poor lifestyle. This condition is also known as osteoporosis. Your family history, lifestyle and low in-take of calcium can lead to osteoporosis. With this condition, you might be more prone to fracture of hip, spine or wrist. In this article, discuss some of the common signs and symptoms of osteoporosis and the foods you can eat to keep it under control. Keep reading...

Signs and symptoms associated with osteoporosis:

1. Reduction of height over time

2. Back pain due to a collapsed vertebra

3. A stooped posture

A dietary change can help you with prevention of osteoporosis. Nutrients like calcium, vitamin-D, protein and phosphorus can help in prevention of bone density loss. Let us look at some foods you can add in your diet to reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

These nutrient rich foods can help in preventing osteoporosis:

1. Calcium: This mineral helps in maintaining strength of bones and teeth. Calcium also provides support for well-functioning of nerves, heart and blood clotting. Calcium rich foods include

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese

Nuts like almonds

Green veggies like mustard greens, broccoli, kale, turnip greens, dried figs

2. Vitamin-D: A fat soluble vitamin, this mineral helps in absorption of calcium as well. Vitamin-D rich foods include

Chicken

Egg yolk

Fishes like salmon, mackerel, tuna pomfret, barramundi

Mushrooms

Milk and dairy products

3. Phosphorus: Phosphorus supports building of tissues and bones during growth. Phosphorus rich foods include:

Dairy foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt

Poultry like chicken

Cereals like oat

Eggs

Seeds like sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds

Fish like tuna

4. Protein: This macro-nutrient helps in absorption of calcium by the body. Your body can find various sources of protein in:

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese

Soy foods like soybeans and tofu

Legumes and beans like lentils, kidney beans

Grains like quinoa, oats

Animal protein like chicken, oyster, fishes

Nuts and seeds like almonds, sesame seeds

While maintaining an osteoporosis preventive diet, keep an eye on:

1. Oxalic acid: Spinach contains oxalic acid. Although spinach contains calcium, the body cannot absorb the same due to the presence of oxalic acid.

2. Sodium: High sodium levels might interfere with calcium retention. Hence try to reduce your sodium intake by curbing consumption of processed and packaged food.

Along with an osteoporosis diet, also ensure the following:

1. Body weight: If you're underweight, you might be prone to fractures and bone loss. Being overweight can make you prone to fracture of wrist and arm.

2. Exercise: Regular exercise can benefit your bones. It also helps in maintaining a healthy body weight.

