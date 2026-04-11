Vegetarian Diets Linked To Significant Reduction In Cancer Risk, Finds Study

A recent study has found that vegetarian diets are linked to significant reductions in the risk of several types of cancer. Researchers analysed data from nearly 1.8 million people across the UK, US, India, and Taiwan, making it the largest research of its kind into non-meat diets and cancer. The study compared five diet groups; regular meat eaters, poultry eaters, fish eaters (pescatarians), vegetarians (who eat dairy and eggs), and vegans. Vegetarians showed lower risks for pancreatic, breast, prostate, kidney cancers, and multiple myeloma compared to meat eaters, though they had a higher risk for one type of oesophageal cancer.

These findings suggest plant-based eating may play an important key role in cancer prevention. The study was published in the British Journal of Cancer. Led by Oxford Population Health's Cancer Epidemiology Unit and funded by World Cancer Research Fund, the study adjusted for factors like BMI to isolate diet's effects. The study pooled data from nine cohorts followed for an average of 16 years. It looked at 17 different cancers to spot patterns across diverse populations.

Study Findings

The study found that vegetarians had up to 31% lower risk for certain cancers versus meat eaters. For example, pancreatic cancer risk dropped by 21%, breast by 9%, prostate by 12%, kidney by 28%, and multiple myeloma by 31%. Pescatarians and poultry eaters also saw benefits, like lower colorectal and prostate risks.

Tim Key, professor of epidemiology at Nuffield Department of Population Health at the university and co-author of the study, said, "My feeling is the differences are more likely to be related to meat itself than to simply vegetarians eating more healthy foods.

"But that's sort of an opinion which we haven't looked at directly."

Key Cancer Risk Reductions

Vegetarians stood out with strong protections against medium-frequency cancers. Pancreatic cancer, often linked to smoking and obesity, showed a clear 21% drop in risk. Breast cancer risk fell by 9%, important since it's common worldwide, while prostate cancer decreased by 12%-relevant for ageing men.

Kidney cancer risk was 28% lower, and multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, dropped by 31%. These gains held after accounting for lifestyle differences like lower BMI in vegetarians. However, vegetarians faced nearly double the risk of squamous cell esophageal carcinoma, possibly due to nutrient gaps like B vitamins.

Possible Reasons Behind Benefits

Plant-based diets likely cause these reductions through fibre, antioxidants, and lower saturated fats. High intake of fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, and pulses fights inflammation and supports gut health. These are key in preventing colorectal and stomach cancers. Avoiding red and processed meats helps to reduce exposure to compounds like heme iron or nitrates that may promote tumours.

Lower BMI from a vegetarian diet also helps, as excess weight raises risks for 13 cancers. Yet, the oesophageal risk flags needs for balanced nutrition, perhaps more B12 or fortified foods. Vegans showed mixed results, with higher colorectal risk possibly from low calcium.

Limitations And Cautions

This study has its own limitations and cautions. It relies on self-reported diets, which can change over time and shows links, not direct cause. The study includes varied groups, so results may not apply to everyone. The higher esophageal risk needs further research. Researchers stress whole diets matter; emphasize plants, limit processed meats. More trials could clarify if meat avoidance or plant compounds are key.

Impact on Indians

India's 20-40% vegetarian population aligns perfectly with this study, which used local data from about 10,000 in the CARRS cohort across cities like Delhi. With rising cancers, breast, prostate, colorectal, surging amid urbanisation, this study supports traditional plant-based diets like dal, veggies, and grains for prevention.

Yet, challenges exist. However, many Indian vegetarians consume carb-heavy, oily foods, risking obesity and diabetes, all of which fuel cancers. The researchers urge balanced plates; more fibre-rich veggies, less fried items and B12 checks for strict vegetarians.

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