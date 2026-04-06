Therapy-Linked Blood Cancer Rising In Japan After Breast Cancer Treatment, Study Warns

A population-based study in Japan has revealed a gradual increase in the rates of therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (tAML) in recent years, especially after breast cancer treatment, a study showed on Monday. The findings, published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, showed that some therapies used to treat cancer may increase the risk of later developing cancers that affect the blood. “tAML” is an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow that develops after prior chemotherapy or radiation for an earlier, primary cancer, likely arising in part due to DNA damage from these treatments.

“The study provides an important step towards better understanding how the nature of tAML is changing with the increasing number of cancer survivors,” said lead author Kenji Kishimoto, of the Osaka International Cancer Institute.

To assess whether “tAML” is increasing as a post-cancer therapy complication as the number of cancer survivors increases, investigators analysed data from the Osaka Cancer Registry pertaining to patients in Japan who were diagnosed with AML between 1990 and 2020.

Nearly 9,841 patients with AML, 636 (6.5 per cent) had tAML. The annual tAML incidence increased from 0.13 per 100,000 population in 1990 to 0.36 per 100,000 population in 2020. The proportion of tAML cases in overall AML cases almost doubled.

The most common primary cancer that was treated before tAML developed was another form of blood cancer (23.1 per cent), followed by breast cancer (14.6 per cent), colorectal cancer (11.5 per cent), and gastric cancer (8.7 per cent).

The distribution of primary cancers changed over time, with a prominent increase in breast cancer and a decrease in gastric cancer, said the study.

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