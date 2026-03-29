Varun Dhawan Speaks About Daughter Lara's DDH Diagnosis: Developmental Dysplasia Of The Hip Explained

Varun Dhawan recently shared that his daughter, Lara, was diagnosed with a mobility condition, Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH). Speaking on a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Dhawan said that the early diagnosis of the condition has helped in Lara's recovery. The Student of the Year said, "When she was 1.5 years old, she was diagnosed with DHH, which is basically the hip slipping out of the socket. One leg becomes longer than the other, which makes walking very difficult. You can't run properly, you can't walk. You'll get arthritis or slip disc early. There are lots of problems. There's good diagnosis for this in the Western world at birth, but that's not the case in India. But there are many excellent doctors here who take care of it."

He further said, "She didn't need to do a surgery. With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means the child has to be in a cast for 2.5 months, which is extremely difficult. Just putting the child in anaesthesia and then she wakes up in a cast. But children adapt. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

What Is Developmental Dysplasia Of The Hip?

DDH is a condition wherein the 'ball and socket' joint of the hip doesn't fit properly in babies and young children. In regular children, the hip joint attaches the thigh bone to the pelvis. The top of the femur is rounded, like a ball, and sits inside the cup-shaped hip socket.

However, in children with DDH, the socket of the hip is too shallow and the femoral head is not held tightly. Hence, the hip joint is loose. In certain conditions, the femur can also come out of the socket, causing dislocation. Other problems caused by DDH, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, includes:

Dislocatable: In these cases, the head of the femur lies within the acetabulum, but it can easily be pushed out of the socket during a physical examination.

Subluxatable: In mild cases of DDH, the head of the femur is simply loose in the socket. During a physical examination, the bone can be moved within the socket, but it will not dislocate.

DDH Causes

The condition can occur in one or both hips, however, it's usually more common in the left hip. There are certain factors that increase the risk of developing DDH. According to the NHS, this makes the condition more common in:

Girls

Firstborn Children

Families where there have been childhood hip problems (parents, brothers or sisters)

Babies born in the breech position (feet or bottom downwards) after 28 weeks of pregnancy

DDH Symptoms

Some babies with a dislocated hip will show no outward signs. However, if your baby has the following symptoms, contact your paediatrician.

Legs of different lengths

Uneven skin folds on the thigh

Less mobility or flexibility on one side

Limping, toe walking, or a waddling gait

DDH Diagnosis

According to the NHS, the baby's hips are checked as part of the newborn physical screening examination within 72 hours of being born, and again at 6 to 8 weeks of age. This examination includes gently moving your baby's hip joints to check if there are any problems.

If a doctor, midwife or nurse thinks your baby's hip feels unstable, they should have an ultrasound scan of their hip between 4 and 6 weeks old. Babies should also have an ultrasound scan of their hip between 4 and 6 weeks old if:

There have been childhood hip problems in your family

Your baby was born in the breech position (feet or bottom downwards) after 28 weeks of pregnancy

If you have had twins or multiples and 1 of the babies was in the breech position, each baby should have an ultrasound scan of their hips by the time they're 4 to 6 weeks old.

DDH Complications

If the condition is not treated early, it can lead to:

Problems moving around, for example a limp

Pain

Osteoarthritis of the hip and back

With early diagnosis and treatment, children are less likely to need surgery, and more likely to develop normally, said NHS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.