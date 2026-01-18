Leg Raises, Dumbbell Twists And More: Peek Into Vaani Kapoor's "Back On Pace" Workout

Vaani Kapoor is back making the headlines again. This time, it isn't for a movie or a red carpet appearance, but by crushing it with intense physoacl activities at the gym. The 37-year-old is committed to fitness and eating clean, following a holistic lifestyle. But it is her gym diaries that often grab the attention of fans on Instagram. Her workout routine is a mix of sorts, featuring everything from yoga to HIIT exercises, showcasing Vaani's sheer power, grit, determination and never-back-down mentality. In one of her latest Instagram entries, the actress is seen sweating it out at the gym, serving some much-needed motivation.

In the clip, Vaani Kapoor executes a range of strenuous exercises targeted towards multiple muscle groups. The actress performs each one of them with unmatched control and precision. She begins her gym regimen with standing leg raises, followed by Swiss ball exercises and standing dumbbell twists. That is not all. The fitness enthusiasts also inspire her admirers with a set of weighted sit-ups, upright row, kettlebell leg passes and side crunches before finally calling it a day with mountain climbers variations. The side note reads, “back on pace.”

This is not the first time that Vaani Kapoor was seen giving her all at the gym. Last year, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress offered a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moment from the gym. In the Instagram reel, the Bollywood star was seen pulling off jumping squats, high kicks, side bends and boxing.

Jumpsquats build lower body strength, enhance cardiovascular fitness and aid in weight loss. High kicks improve flexibility, increase leg strength and power, and create better balance. Side bends strengthen and stretch the muscles of the torso, including the obliques, back and hips. They enhance flexibility, posture and contribute to a sculpted waistline. Boxing, a full-body workout, leads to weight loss, muscle toning and enhances mental resilience.

Vaani Kapoor's workout diaries are proof that consistency, discipline and a positive mindset can turn fitness into a powerful lifestyle statement rather than just a routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.