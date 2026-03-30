US-Israel-Iran War Is Impacting Global Medicine Supply Chains, See List Of Countries Affected

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is rapidly evolving into a global health concern, as disruptions to pharmaceutical supply chains threaten access to life-saving medicines worldwide. What began as a geopolitical and military crisis has now spilled into healthcare systems, with early warnings from agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and multiple international reports highlighting delays in drug deliveries, rising logistics costs and fragile supply routes. A key factor driving this disruption is the instability in the Middle East, home to critical global shipping corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz. This region handles a significant portion of global trade, including raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products. Airspace closures, shipping delays and rerouted cargo are already impacting the timely movement of essential drugs, including cancer therapies and insulin.

While major economies currently rely on stockpiles to cushion short-term shocks, experts warn that prolonged conflict could expose deeper vulnerabilities in global pharmaceutical systems. Low- and middle-income countries, which depend heavily on imports and humanitarian supply chains, are especially at risk. As the crisis continues, its ripple effects are being felt far beyond the conflict zone.

How The War Is Disrupting Medicine Supply Chains

The war has disrupted air, sea and land transport routes, which are crucial for pharmaceutical logistics. According to Reuters, the conflict has already affected the flow of critical medicines into the Gulf region, including cancer treatments.

Airspace closures across multiple Middle Eastern countries have forced rerouting of cargo flights

Shipping disruptions due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have delayed bulk medicine transport

Increased insurance and fuel costs are raising overall drug prices globally

The WHO has also confirmed that its emergency medical supply chains have been severely impacted, particularly those routed through Dubai, a major global logistics hub.

WHO Warning: Delays, Rising Costs And Aid Bottlenecks

The WHO has flagged significant delays and rising transportation costs, with some supply routes becoming up to 30% more expensive.

Emergency supplies are now being rerouted through longer land corridors

Border delays and fuel shortages are slowing deliveries

Backlogs of essential medicines are building up

In humanitarian settings, the impact is even more severe. Reports indicate that millions of dollars worth of medicines are stuck or delayed, including supplies meant for conflict zones like Gaza.

Also Read: As Iran Conflict Deepens, These 9 Health Crises Are Likely To Impact The Middle East

Key Medicines At Risk

The disruption is not uniform but is particularly critical for:

Cancer drugs: Time-sensitive treatments requiring cold-chain logistics

Time-sensitive treatments requiring cold-chain logistics Insulin and chronic disease medicines: Dependent on continuous supply chains

Dependent on continuous supply chains Emergency kits and vaccines: Needed in humanitarian crises

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly shifting from sea to air transport or rerouting shipments entirely, which adds cost and delays. Experts warn that while shortages are not widespread yet, long-term risks are rising, especially if the conflict continues.

Countries And Regions Most Affected

1. Middle East (Gulf Nations, Lebanon, Gaza)

Directly impacted by conflict and logistics disruption

Heavy reliance on imported medicines

WHO aid routes severely affected

2. South Asia (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan)

Dependent on imported raw materials and energy

Humanitarian aid delays affecting vulnerable populations

Supply rerouting increasing costs

3. Africa (Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan)

Aid-dependent regions facing severe delays

Risk of medicine shortages due to disrupted humanitarian corridors

4. Southeast Asia (Philippines, others)

Indirect impact through fuel crises and logistics costs

Supply chain delays affecting imports

5. Australia And Developed Markets

Medicines being rerouted to avoid disruption

Governments monitoring supply chains closely

Also Read: Blood Donation In A Crisis: Why A Strong Supply Is Vital During Conflicts Like The Iran War

Why Global Pharma Supply Chains Are So Vulnerable

The pharmaceutical supply chain is highly globalised and interdependent:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are often sourced from multiple countries

Manufacturing, packaging and distribution occur across continents

Just-in-time logistics systems leave little buffer for disruption

Research shows geopolitical conflicts can increase drug shortages globally, especially in lower-income countries where supply resilience is weaker. Additionally, rising oil prices and energy disruptions are increasing production and transportation costs, which may further strain access to medicines.

Are Drug Shortages Imminent?

So far, experts suggest that immediate shortages are limited due to existing stockpiles and contingency planning. However, warning signs are clear:

Prolonged conflict could deplete reserves

Logistics costs may make medicines unaffordable in some regions

Supply chain rerouting may not be sustainable long-term

The US-Israel-Iran war is no longer just a geopolitical crisis. It is a growing global health risk. From disrupted shipping lanes to delayed humanitarian aid, the conflict is exposing deep vulnerabilities in the world's pharmaceutical supply chain. While short-term buffers may prevent immediate shortages, the long-term outlook remains uncertain. Countries heavily reliant on imports, especially in the developing world, are likely to face the greatest challenges. As global health agencies scramble to adapt, the crisis underscores the urgent need for more resilient, diversified and locally supported medicine supply systems.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.