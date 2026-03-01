How Iran's Conflict With US And Israel Impacts Healthcare Systems And Public Health

The United States of America and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday (February 28). Iran responded to the attacks with missile and air strikes across the region, including in Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq. While there has been an ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, it was intensified by US sanctions and recent military escalations involving Israel.

In June 2025, Israel attacked Iran which led both countries to exchange strikes for ten days. This was followed by US bombing Iranian nuclear facilities on June 21, 2025. A report in the BMJ says that 11 days of military conflict "between Israel and Iran has severely damaged hospitals and wounded medical staff on both sides, in a region where healthcare was already under severe strain."

Impact Of Military Attack On Healthcare Infrastructure

The report also said that the military attacks in June 2025 damaged 7 health facilities in Iran. "Three Iranian Red Crescent Society health workers were killed on 16 June while they were rescuing injured people from a bombed site in Tehran."

On June 21, the head of Iran's national medical emergency services, Jafar Miadfar, announced that the preceding week of Israeli air strikes had damaged three emergency centres, one health centre, three hospitals, and seven ambulances across Iran and that 14 medical staff had been injured in the strikes, with two in a critical condition.

Not just Iran, Israel too, sustained damage from a direct Iranian missile. Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, Israel was hit during the attack. BMJ report says that it is a level 1 trauma hospital serving a population of one million people. "Patients had been evacuated from parts of the hospital hours before the direct strike, but 71 people were injured."

Ashok Philip, President of the World Medical Association, said, "Any strike on a hospital violates international law. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at Soroka Medical Center and strongly condemn this attack. Under international humanitarian law, healthcare facilities are protected spaces that must never be targeted; such attacks constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Convention."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in a June 16 statement said that the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran was putting health facilities and access to healthcare at risk. "We call on all parties to protect health facilities, health personnel, and patients at all times," he said. "The best medicine is peace."

US Sanctions' Direct Toll

US sanctions on Iran have impacted the country's ability to import vital medicines and equipment by up to 70%. This has led to chronic shortages for cancer treatments, dialysis, and rare diseases. There's fear of secondary penalties which will halt humanitarian transactions. All of these factors have impacted public health, increasing infant mortality and rates of chronic illness amid economic collapse.

The current situation of the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to wreak havoc on healthcare systems and public health. War disrupts healthcare systems and public health severely. Read on to know more.

Overburdened Infrastructure

During such situations, healthcare facilities discharge stable patients prematurely to free beds, suspend surgeries, and halt routine screenings like cancer diagnostics. Doctors perform emergency-only operations. Power outages from damaged grids affect life-support equipment.

Mental Health Crisis

Explosions, displacement, and constant threats cause widespread psychological trauma, including acute stress disorder, PTSD, anxiety, and depression affecting 30-50% of the exposed populations. Civilians suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, hypervigilance, and grief. Children may show aggression and developmental delays. Also, limited access to counseling, psychotropic medications, and stigma can delay recovery.

Public Health Deterioration

Breakdowns in sanitation, water supply, and food distribution in overcrowded shelters leads to infectious diseases like cholera or hepatitis. Vaccination drives are stalled leading to outbreaks. Also, shortages in medicines can exacerbate non-communicable illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

Impact on Vulnerable Groups

The elderly, children, women, and poor bear a disproportionate burden. People undergoing dialysis might miss it amid supply gaps, increasing risks of complications. Pregnant women may also suffer due to disruptions, which increases maternal mortality. Children, on the other hand, suffer stunted growth due to disrupted nutrition programs.

