7 Surprising Signs Your Body Is Healthier Than You Think

Do you often find yourself focusing on what you perceive as flaws in your health? You might be surprised to learn that your body is sending you signals that you're doing better than you think. Nutritionist Suman Agarwal shares 7 hidden signs that indicate you might be healthier than you realise.

1. You can carry groceries without feeling strain on your muscles. "This means that your grip strength and your overall muscle strength are better than you think. Your grip strength is one of the strongest predictors of your cardiovascular health and longevity," Suman says.

2. You have regular bowel movements every day. This indicates that your digestive system is working efficiently. "Irregular bowel movement means you have digestive dysfunction, poor gut health and inflammation," she adds.

3. You can hold your breath for 30 seconds comfortably. This suggests your respiratory system is strong and your oxygen-holding capacity is excellent.

4. You wake up only once or don't wake up at all. This means you're reaching your REM and deep sleep efficiently. The nutritionist shares, "Waking up more than once or multiple times signals that the sugar is crashing, there is hormonal dysfunction. I always say that sleep is the foundation of good health."

5. You don't crave sugar after a meal. This means your insulin sensitivity is good and your blood sugar is stable. According to Suman, constant sugar craving or dessert craving means there is a problem in your glucose metabolism.

6. You fall asleep within 20 minutes. This means your nervous system and your circadian rhythm are in sync.

7. You feel awake within 30 minutes of waking up. "This means your cortisol is working efficiently and you have slept very well through the night. Drop down in the comment which signs you see in your body," she says.

"These body signals mean you're doing better than you realise. Your health is on the right track, feel good about it," Suman concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.