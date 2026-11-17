A recent study by researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, has reported a substantial burden of suboptimal thiamine (vitamin B1) status among pregnant and lactating women in Barak Valley, Assam, and adjoining districts of Tripura.

The findings highlight the continued public health significance of thiamine deficiency and underscore the importance of strengthening targeted maternal nutrition strategies.

The study, titled "Re-Emergence of Thiamine Deficiency Among Pregnant and Lactating Women in Northeast India", has been published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

It investigated the prevalence of thiamine deficiency and its dietary determinants Among pregnant and lactating women in the Barak Valley of Assam and adjoining districts of Tripura, where cases of beriberi have previously been reported.

The community-based cross-sectional study was conducted during 2023-2024 among 1,083 women across 120 villages with documented clusters of beriberi in the Barak Valley region of Assam and adjoining Tripura.

Thiamine status was assessed using two complementary approaches: whole-blood thiamine diphosphate (ThDP), a biochemical marker measured through high-performance liquid chromatography, and the erythrocyte transketolase activation coefficient (ETKAC), a functional indicator of thiamine status.

The study found that approximately one in five women had suboptimal thiamine status.

Based on ThDP measurements, 20.1 per cent of women had suboptimal status, including 4.9 per cent with deficiency and 15.2 per cent with marginal status.

The ETKAC assessment yielded a comparable prevalence of 20.6 per cent, comprising 8.5 per cent with severe and 12.1 per cent with marginal thiamine deficiency.

The prevalence was higher among pregnant women than lactating women, highlighting the need for particular attention to nutritional status during pregnancy.

Thiamine is an essential micronutrient involved in energy metabolism and normal functioning of the nervous system. Its deficiency can have serious health consequences, thus making its identification and prevention important for maternal and infant health.

"Dietary assessments revealed that the women predominantly consumed rice-based diets with limited dietary diversity. Several food-related practices were associated with increased odds of thiamine deficiency, including consumption of stored rice, repeated washing of rice before cooking, betel nut consumption and drinking salted tea. Socioeconomic disadvantage was also associated with increased risk," ICMR-NIN scientist Dr Mahesh Kumar Mummadi, who led the study, said.

"This study's findings highlight how dietary monotony and certain food preparation and consumption practices may contribute to inadequate thiamine intake and status, and the need for greater attention to micronutrients beyond those routinely addressed in maternal nutrition programmes, particularly in communities where specific dietary patterns and socioeconomic vulnerabilities may increase the risk of deficiency," ICMR-NIN Director Dr Bharati Kulkarni said.

"We recommend diverse diets, surveillance and timely supplementation in high-risk regions," she said.

The findings also resonate with the historical legacy of ICMR-NIN, which originated in 1918 as the Beri-Beri Enquiry Unit to investigate thiamine deficiency.

Continuing this legacy, the institute remains committed to addressing emerging and persistent nutritional challenges in the country, with a focus on translating research findings into effective public health action.

The researchers noted that the study was conducted in regions with previously documented suspected beriberi clusters and, therefore, the findings may not be generalisable to all pregnant and lactating women in other regions of the country.

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