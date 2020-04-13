Surya Namaskar Variations: Try These For Better Stamina, Endurance And Flexibility

Surya namaskar can make for a complete workout

Surya namaskar benefits: Did you know that the sun salutations or surya namaskar is a complete full body workout that can tone you muscles and help you with weight loss. From Rujuta Diwekar to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, most health and fitness experts advocate doing surya namaskars every day. Surya namaskar is a combination of 12 yoga asanas, each of which target different body parts. Each step needs to be synchronized with breathing in breathing out to reap maximum benefits from it.

Surya namaskar with variations: Learn how to do it

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Kundra does surya namaskar with a certain variations. Being indoors, because of the ongoing lockdown, may end up making your body stiff. Doing surya namaskars is indeed a great way to give your body much-needed flexibility and toning, she says.

"To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder and core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too," she writes.

Watch the video below to see how the variations in surya namaskar as performed by Kundra.

For those who are unable to perform these variations, you can try doing the traditional surya namaskar. It includes the following:

1. Prayer pose

2. Raised arms pose

3. Hand to foot pose (Standing forward bends)

4. Equestrian pose

5. Stick pose

6. Saluting with eight parts

7. Cobra pose

8. Mountain pose (downward facing dog)

9. Equestrian pose

10. Hand to foot pose (Standing forward bends)

11. Raised arms pose

12. Prayer pose

Align each pose with breathing in and out. In the video below, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells how surya namaskar is done.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.