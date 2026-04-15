Robotic Kidney Donation Surgery Streamed Live Globally, Surgeons Cite Better Outcomes

A live robotic-assisted kidney donation surgery was successfully demonstrated at the 3rd Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2026, held from April 9 to 11 at Bharat Mandapam, highlighting the growing role of advanced surgical technologies in improving transplant outcomes. The procedure, a robotic left donor nephrectomy, involves the precise removal of a healthy donor's kidney for transplantation into a patient with end-stage renal disease. Performed before an audience of more than 1,000 doctors, surgeons and international medical experts, the surgery was also streamed live, enabling real-time learning and interactive discussion.

The surgical team from Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, led by Dr Ritesh Mongha and Dr Lokendra Yadav, carried out the procedure, demonstrating key aspects such as step-by-step dissection, vascular control, and donor safety protocols.

The 40-year-old donor in this case was the brother of the recipient (45), highlighting the critical and sensitive nature of living donor transplants, where a healthy individual undergoes surgery to improve another person's life.

The surgery held on April 11 was completed successfully in approximately two hours without complications, the hospital said in a statement.

Robotic donor nephrectomy is considered a complex procedure due to the need for high precision, careful handling of blood vessels, and ensuring minimal risk to a healthy donor, Dr Ritesh Mongha, clinical director and head of Urology, Uro-Oncology and Renal Transplant, Marengo Asia Hospitals said.

He noted that traditional open surgeries often involve larger incisions, longer recovery periods, and higher post-operative discomfort.

In contrast, robotic-assisted techniques offer minimally invasive access, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, while maintaining surgical accuracy, said Dr Yadav, consultant in urology and robotic surgery.

Doctors emphasised that donor safety remains paramount in such procedures, as this is one of the few surgeries performed not for the patient's own medical benefit, but to help another individual.

This makes it essential to ensure minimal blood loss, reduced pain, and the highest standards of surgical precision.

The live demonstration formed part of the broader scientific programme at SMRSC 2026, which brought together leading global experts to deliberate on advancements in robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, and digital healthcare.

Dr Ritesh Mongha said the live demonstration reflects the evolution of transplant surgery in India and the importance of training and knowledge-sharing in advancing patient care.

Dr Yadav added that such platforms help build confidence among surgical teams and accelerate the adoption of precision-driven techniques across institutions.

The demonstration is expected to contribute to wider acceptance of robotic-assisted procedures in organ donation programmes, while reinforcing the importance of technology-led, patient-centric surgical care, the statement said.

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