Strength Training For Diabetics: How Lifting Weights Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Uncontrolled diabetes is associated with various serious complications, such as a higher risk of heart disease, nerve damage, kidney disease, and vision problems. Keeping blood sugar levels within target ranges is essential for overall quality of life and reducing the risk of these complications. Most individuals with diabetes often focus primarily on diet to manage their blood sugar levels. While diet plays a vital role, since it directly influences glucose levels, exercise, particularly strength training, is equally important. Exercise helps to improve insulin sensitivity, allowing your body to use glucose more effectively, which in turn aids in controlling blood sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association recommends that individuals with type 2 diabetes engage in strength training to manage blood sugar levels effectively. Here, let's understand how lifting weights can help lower blood sugars.

How strength training helps control blood sugar

1. Increases muscle mass: Strength training helps you gain muscle mass. More muscle increases your basal metabolic rate, which allows your body to utilise glucose efficiently.

2. Improves insulin sensitivity: Resistance training can enhance how your muscles respond to insulin, helping to lower blood glucose levels.

3. Promotes fat loss: Strength training can help reduce visceral fat, which is linked to insulin resistance. It will also help you maintain a healthy weight.

4. Stabilises blood sugar levels: Regular workouts can lead to more stable blood sugar levels throughout the day. Exercise improves the way your body uses sugar.

5. Increases glucose uptake: Muscles use glucose for energy, thus contributing to a reduction in blood sugar levels after exercise.

Tips to start strength training safely for diabetics:

Exercising is a crucial part of a diabetes management plan. However, diabetes and exercise pose unique challenges. To exercise safely, it's important for people with diabetes to monitor their blood sugar before, during, and after physical activity to understand how their body responds. This helps prevent extreme fluctuations in blood sugar levels. In some cases, exercise can cause blood sugar to drop too low, which should be avoided.

1. Consult your doctor

Diabetics should always discuss with their doctor before starting any new exercise program.

2. Start slow

If you are new to strength training, begin with light weights or resistance bands and gradually increase intensity.

3. Monitor blood sugar levels

Check your blood sugar before, during, and after exercise to ensure it remains within a safe range.

4. Warm up and cool down

Always start with a warm-up to prepare your muscles and finish with a cool-down to help your body recover.

5. Focus on form

Ensure you are using the correct form to avoid injury. Consider working with a trainer initially if possible.

6. Incorporate different exercises

Target all major muscle groups and include both upper and lower body exercises for balanced strength.

7. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after workouts to stay hydrated.

8. Listen to your body

Pay attention to how your body feels. If you experience any unusual symptoms, stop and assess what's happening.

By incorporating strength training into your routine, along with a balanced diet, you can effectively manage diabetes and maintain better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Resistance Training for Diabetes Prevention and Therapy: Experimental Findings and Molecular Mechanisms. BioMed Research International. 2013.

Physical Activity/Exercise and Diabetes: A Position Statement of the American Diabetes Association. 2016.