Sophie Choudry Says Pilates Is More Than Lying On Reformer In Workout Video

Bollywood actress Sophie Choudry is once again inspiring fitness enthusiasts, this time by busting common myths around Pilates. Known for her disciplined wellness routine, the actor shared a powerful workout video that proves Pilates goes far beyond simply lying on a reformer. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Pilates girl forever. And the end view is best,” adding a playful yet pointed reminder for sceptics that Pilates is not “just about lying on a reformer.”

Sophie Choudry has long been known as a “Pilates girl forever” because of her love for the fitness practice. Her passion for Pilates was also evident during her trip to London, where she seamlessly combined a luxurious getaway with focused workout sessions. The celebrity blended regular Pilates exercises with sightseeing, shopping, park walks, and even ice cream treats, striking a balance between staying active and enjoying her travels.

Sophie Choudry is a prominent client of celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She frequently posts about her Pilates workouts with the coach on social media, highlighting core strength, reformer work, and engaging variations such as the MOTR workout (Movement On The Roller).

The duo also attend fitness events together to promote Pilates as a holistic approach to wellness. The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actress often showcases her impressive flexibility under Karachiwala's guidance.

Pilates – a low-impact exercise technique developed by Joseph Pilates – is designed to build core strength, improve flexibility, and enhance body awareness through controlled movements. While the reformer machine is commonly associated with Pilates, a significant portion of the practice also includes mat-based and bodyweight exercises.

Practitioners can achieve effective results with or without the reformer. Experts believe Pilates offers benefits that extend beyond physical appearance, including improved posture, balance, and injury prevention, making it a versatile fitness option for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.