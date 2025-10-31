Move Before You Lift: Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Pre-Workout Routine

Soha Ali Khan is a big-time fitness enthusiast and her Instagram is proof. The actress often shares snippets of her yoga and workout exercises on Instagram. She has now shared a video where she is seen performing some light movement exercises before hitting the gym. She said that doing these warm-up drills isn't optional, as they are the foundation that lets you lift more safely and effectively.

In the caption, Soha wrote, "Today we are lifting heavy (legs) at the gym, so first ... we move, we stretch! Mobility may look like the warm-up you can skip, but it's the crucial first set. Mobility preps your body to load up without locking up and is your insurance against injuries."

The video featured Soha dressed in an all black athleisure set. She started her pre-workout routine with toe touch exercise, followed by a set of side lunges. The actress also performed hip switch movement and kickbacks before doing the shoulder press.

Watch the video here:

Benefits of doing light movement before workout:

1. Reduces the risk of injury

Proper warming up increases blood flow and temperature to your muscles and connective tissues, improving their elasticity. This reduces stiffness and makes muscles less susceptible to strains, pulls, or tears during exercise

2. Enhances athletic performance

Warm muscles can contract and relax more efficiently. This is because a warm-up increases nerve transmission speed and prepares your cardiovascular system to deliver more oxygen to working muscles. This improves your endurance and allows you to perform better during your main workout.

3. Improves blood flow and oxygen delivery

A gradual warm-up widens your blood vessels, improving circulation to your muscles. This process efficiently supplies the oxygen and nutrients needed for intense exercise. It can also reduce the stress on your heart that comes from a sudden jump in activity.

4. Increases flexibility and range of motion

Light movements increase your joint mobility and muscle elasticity, allowing you to achieve a fuller range of motion during your workout. This helps with proper form and technique, which is essential for maximising results and preventing injury.

5. Prepares you mentally

A warm-up is an effective way to shift your focus and get into the right mindset for exercise. It helps you concentrate on your upcoming routine and tune out other distractions. This improved mental readiness can increase motivation and lead to a more effective and enjoyable workout session.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.