Skipping Challenge: Step Up Your Weight Loss Game With This High-Intensity Calorie Burning Routine

Weight training and cardio are both important for fit and healthy body. And if it has been a while since you did a cardio workout, then you have landed at just the right place! Cardio workouts help in improving your stamina and agility. While weight training helps you have a toned body, it is with the help of cardio workouts that you burn a good amount of calories. As part of your long-due cardio workout, give this skipping challenge shared by Kayla Itsines, trainer and co-founder at Sweat, on Instagram.

Weight loss: Try this skipping challenge from Kayla Itsines

Skipping or jump rope is one of the most fun and effective forms of cardio workout. As mentioned above, it can help you burn a good amount of calories, and can also increase your heart rate within minutes. "I have loved skipping ever since I was little!" says Itsines.

"Skipping is a great form of cardio and can increase your heart rate in minutes, so I always bring a skipping rope with me if I travel because it's the perfect on-the-go workout!" she adds.

Well, we couldn't agree more with her. Squeezing in a workout in your schedule when you're travelling can be a challenging task. And in these times, simple and portable fitness equipment like a skipping rope or resistance bands can be of great help.

When it comes to regular workouts, there can always be times when you feel like bringing a change and trying something new. If you have been lifting weights for a while and want to have some fun while exercising in evening today, this skipping challenge can be of great help!

"My favourite way to keep my skipping sessions fun is to add in some variations to challenge my routine," says Itsines.

In the video post, she shares as many as six variations of jumping rope exercises. Here are they:

Skipping

High Knees

Crossovers

Butt Kicks

In and Out Jumps

Double-Under

Itsines illustrates how each of the above need to be done in the video shared below. Some of them can be challenging for you so go slow and learn how to do them first. "Try mixing up your cardio or warm up this week with a skipping challenge - add in a few of these alternatives for a high-intensity burner," she adds.

Set up a timer for 10 minutes and see how many jumps can you take in each of these skipping variations.

If you want to burn some calories and up your weight loss game a tad bit higher, this skipping challenge is worth a try! Let's do this!

