Skipping Breakfast? Nutritionist Explains How It Impacts Your Mood, Productivity And Metabolism

Skipping breakfast might seem harmless but it can have a noticeable impact on how your body functions throughout the day. Missing the first meal can disrupt blood sugar levels. You feel low on energy, unfocused and more prone to cravings later. This habit may also affect your metabolism, mood and overall productivity.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains how what you eat directly impacts how you think, feel and decide. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Your brain makes 35 decisions a day, and your food decides how good those decisions are. Sounds dramatic, right? But it's actually neuroscience. Science says unstable blood sugar levels affect mood, focus, and your decision-making power. So when your breakfast is just chai and a biscuit, you're not just hungry, you're also mentally slower."

How Missing Breakfast Impacts Your Body and Mind

1. Poor concentration

Missing breakfast severely impairs both body and mind. Without morning fuel, the brain lacks the necessary glucose for cognitive performance. It can result in memory issues and poor concentration.

2. Low productivity

With less fuel for the brain, you may find it difficult to focus on your work. Skipping breakfast causes a drop in blood sugar levels, which directly correlates to lowered mental stamina.

3. Irritability

Missing breakfast often makes you hangry, a combination of hungry and angry. The spike in the stress hormone increases feelings of anxiety and irritability.

4. Slow metabolism

Your body perceives the lack of morning food as a potential energy shortage. To conserve energy, your metabolism slows down, which makes it more difficult to burn calories efficiently throughout the day.

5. Fatigue

After fasting all night, your brain relies on the first meal of the day to replenish glucose levels. Skipping it forces your brain to operate on low fuel. This leads to cognitive fatigue or brain fog, which makes it difficult for you to concentrate. A lack of morning nutrients also leads to reduced physical energy. You feel sluggish, weak and tired, even if you are not doing strenuous work.

What's the solution?

Make sure to include an adequate amount of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs in your diet while never skipping any meals. "Smart eating means smarter thinking," Nmami concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.