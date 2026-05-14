Hantavirus Update: 6 Cruise Passengers Travel To Australia

Six passengers who sailed on a hantavirus-affected cruise will fly to Australia from the Netherlands on Thursday while dressed in full protective gear, the Australian government said. The six -- four Australians, a Briton who lives in Australia, and a New Zealander -- were in "good health", showed no symptoms, and recently tested negative for the virus, Health Minister Mark Butler told a news conference in Canberra. The Australian government has secured a plane and crew, due to leave the Netherlands at 0730 GMT on Thursday, with all aboard required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

The plane is expected to arrive on Friday at an air force base in the Western Australian capital, Perth, located next to a 500-bed quarantine facility where the six will be required to stay for at least three weeks, Butler said.

"This is one of the strongest quarantine arrangements in response to this hantavirus outbreak you will find anywhere in the world," Butler said.

"They will be subject to testing when they arrive in Australia, and they will be in full PPE during the duration of the flight, so there is no risk of transmission."

He did not provide further details about the passengers or say where the plane would refuel -- a question that had reportedly complicated flight arrangements.

The government has yet to determine how to handle the passengers' isolation after the initial three-week quarantine, given the virus' potential incubation period of 42 days, the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)