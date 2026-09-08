Singer Nisar Wayanad died at the age of 44 at a hospital in Dubai, just hours before he was scheduled to perform at an event. According to reports, the singer, whose voice was known to resemble that of veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, had been suffering from high fever for a couple of days. He was admitted to hospital on Saturday afternoon after his condition became serious. Nisar died later that evening. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to medical documents cited in reports, septicemia was recorded as the actual cause of death, which lead to acidosis in the body. The documents reportedly described a systemic inflammatory response caused by an infection along with organ failure. Nisar also suffered from diabetes. Acidosis occurs when the body's fluids become too acidic. This can happen due to severe illness, organ failure and problems with oxygen supply. In severe infections, the body's response can become uncontrolled, affecting vital organs and causing dangerous changes in blood circulation and metabolism.

What Is Septicemia?

Septicemia is a serious infection wherein harmful germs enter the bloodstream and trigger a severe response in the body. The term is often used to describe a serious bloodstream infection, while sepsis refers to the body's extreme response to an infection. According to the CDC, sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency. An infection can trigger a chain reaction throughout the body, potentially causing tissue damage, organ failure and death if treatment is delayed.

Infections that lead to sepsis can begin in different parts of the body, including the lungs, urinary tract, skin or digestive system.

How Does Septicemia Become Life-Threatening?

When an infection spreads or triggers an immune response, the inflammation caused by it can affect blood vessels and organs throughout the body. Blood pressure may fall, circulation can become inadequate and organs such as the kidneys, lungs, heart and brain may begin to malfunction. In severe cases, multiple organs can fail at the same time. This is why septicemia and sepsis require urgent medical attention. The condition can sometimes worsen within a short period, making early recognition particularly important.

What Are The Symptoms Of Sepsis?

The symptoms can vary depending on the infection and how severely the body is affected. Common warning signs include:

High fever, chills or feeling unusually cold

Fast heart rate or a weak pulse

Rapid or difficult breathing

Confusion or disorientation

Extreme pain or discomfort

Clammy or sweaty skin

Severe weakness or feeling extremely unwell

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although anyone can develop sepsis, certain people have a greater risk. These include older adults, very young children, people with weakened immune systems and those living with certain chronic conditions.

Diabetes is among the conditions associated with a higher risk of sepsis. Diabetes can affect the body's ability to fight infections and may make recovery from serious infections more difficult. Recent serious illness, surgery or hospitalisation can also increase the risk.

What Is Acidosis?

Acidosis means that the body's fluids have become more acidic than normal. It can occur for several reasons, including severe infection, kidney problems, uncontrolled diabetes, dehydration or a buildup of lactic acid when tissues do not receive enough oxygen.

In severe sepsis, poor circulation and organ dysfunction can contribute to metabolic disturbances and acidosis. This can further complicate an already critical condition. It is important to note that acidosis itself is not usually a disease. It is a sign of an underlying problem that needs to be identified and treated.

Can Septicemia Be Prevented?

Not every case can be prevented, but reducing the risk of infections can help. Good hand hygiene, keeping wounds clean and covered, staying up to date with recommended vaccinations and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes are important preventive measures.

It is also important to note that the symptoms of a serious infection should not be ignored. Persistent fever, worsening weakness, confusion, breathing difficulty or a sudden deterioration in health requires prompt medical attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.