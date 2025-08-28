Screen Addiction: Doctor Explains The Silent Crisis Among Youth

Think about it: how many times have you picked up your phone just to "check one thing" and found yourself still scrolling an hour later? For young Indians, this cycle is becoming an everyday reality. Whether it's binge-watching reels, gaming until dawn, or compulsively checking notifications, screens are quietly eating into sleep, focus, and mental wellbeing. According to Dr. Trideep Choudhury, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, there is no formal diagnosis of screen addiction in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR). Yet, what we are witnessing today looks remarkably similar to behavioural addictions: loss of control, compulsive use, and withdrawal symptoms.

"Problematic and excess use of screen through various means is on the rise," he notes, highlighting that youth often report irritability, low mood, or anxiety when cut off from gadgets. So, why is this happening, and what does it mean for the younger generation? Here's what Dr. Choudhury has to say.

What Exactly Is Screen Addiction?

"Currently there is no diagnosis named screen addiction," Dr. Choudhury clarifies. "The DSM-5 describes gambling disorder which may lead to problematic screen use but does not define screen addiction. However, excess use shows patterns like difficulty limiting use, irritability when cut off, and the need for longer screen time for the same gratification."

This means that while screen addiction may not exist as a medical term yet, the behaviours we see: compulsive use, neglect of responsibilities, mood changes-are red flags.

How Screen Overuse Affects Sleep

Sleep disturbance is often the first visible symptom, Dr. Choudhury explains: "Young people report sleep issues more than screen overuse. But one of the main factors for poor sleep is actually prolonged screen time, especially at night. It also reduces physical activity, which further harms sleep quality." Blue light exposure disrupts melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, worsening insomnia.

Impact On Children's Brain Development

Children are especially vulnerable to getting addicted to their screens. "Excessive screen use in children can affect attention, self-regulation, and memory development. It also disrupts socio-emotional competence and undermines neuroplasticity of the brain due to inappropriate levels of stimulation," Dr. Choudhury says.

Studies, like the one published in Royal Society Open Science in 2020, confirm that higher daily screen time is linked to poorer cognitive development in young children.

Declining Focus And Academic Performance

For students of any age, the impact goes beyond late-night scrolling. "Sustained attention, problem solving, multitasking, and task-switching are all affected," Dr. Choudhury elaborates. "Work and study performance suffers, and absence of screens can cause anxiety or irritability." This creates a vicious cycle: reduced productivity leading to more anxiety, resulting in more screen dependence.

Social Media vs Gaming: Different Triggers, Same Trap

Another popular condition that isn't recognised by the DSM-5 but people are increasingly referring to is the fear of missing out or FOMO. Dr. Choudhury says that FOMO has a huge role to play in screen dependence and addiction. Gamers with screen addiction, on the other hand, have other motivations. "People drawn to social media often have fear of missing out (FOMO), leading to compulsive use. Gamers, on the other hand, may develop behaviours resembling gambling: continuing play despite losses, or gaming excessively for social validation," he says.

Gender differences also exist when it comes to screen addiction patterns, according to Dr. Choudhury: "Females use screens more for social interactions, while males lean towards gaming. But sensation-seeking and impulsivity are common to both." However, it's important to note that this is one expert's opinion and data or studies regarding these patterns haven't been published or widely circulated yet.

Early Warning Signs Parents Should Watch For

Dr. Choudhury suggests that parents, guardians and all adults should beware of some early warning signs of screen addiction. Being self-aware is also very important for older kids/teenagers and all adults, so that impulse control can actually happen. Here are some warning signs everyone should watch out for in kids and young adults:

Irritability when away from gadgets

Feeling low or anxious without screen use

Sleep problems, headaches, neck pain, eye fatigue

Neglecting hobbies or academic work

Social withdrawal from family and friends

Hiding or lying about screen time

What Can Families, Schools, and Doctors Do?

"Healthcare professionals, schools, and families must form a continuous chain of support. Schools can screen for early signs, while families must set clear phone-use boundaries. Severe cases may require professional help," suggests Dr. Choudhury. Parents should lead by example by regulating their own device use.

So, are there some strategies that may work? "Cognitive behavioural therapy can challenge faulty thinking patterns like 'I need to stay connected all the time'," Dr. Choudhury recommends. "Mindfulness, outdoor activities, regular exercise, healthy eating and sleeping habits, and better time management help reduce overuse. Even short breaks during work screen time can make a difference."

Screen addiction may not yet have an official diagnostic label, but its effects are real and disruptive. As Dr. Choudhury puts it, it's a silent crisis among youth, affecting everything from sleep to memory to emotional wellbeing. Recognising early signs and building healthier habits at home, in schools, and at work-are the first steps to breaking free from this invisible trap.

