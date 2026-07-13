People are always looking for ways to improve their productivity levels. Be it at work or while studying, being able to handle multiple tasks at once is a goal that many people want to achieve. But the hurdle lies with flawless execution every single time due to divided attention. Scientists have wondered if the brain is truly capable of multitasking after it has been trained to do so. A new study published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience suggests that the brain requires constant training to be able to perform multiple tasks at once, which is possible by tweaking the function of the prefrontal cortex. Researchers have worked on freezing the brain's thinking centre and retraining it to perform multiple tasks at once.

Why Scientists Once Believed True Multitasking Was Impossible

Even though it was once believed that the brain can't multitask, scientists have found that there is a possibility. The main focal area of the study depends on how habits form, why some behaviours are difficult to change, and how the brain can get better at building new skills from previous learning.

The same finding can also be applied to AI to make it function better when multiple tasks are assigned to it at once.

The brain rapidly switches between tasks, and this is why it is considered to be a cognitive block. But new findings say otherwise, which points to how the brain's neural pathways can be reorganised for better performance.

What The New Study Found About Multitasking

The brain study performed on more than 30,000 participants who were put under training trials for over 5-10 weeks formed the basis of the study. When their brains were scanned after the retraining phase, the brain scans showed significant neural reorganisations.

It also found that tasks that were well-rehearsed became automatic.

How Practice Rewires the Brain

When multiple tasks are to be performed in a single day, with most of them at the same time, then the brain needs to be trained. Early learning of the brain relies heavily on the prefrontal cortex. But when it is retrained, then activity shifts to the temporal cortex, which makes the task become automated. This also reduces the extra mental effort required to perform multiple tasks at once.

The neural pathways of the brain are responsible for firing signals at the right time to perform a designated task on time. With repeated practice, these neural pathways can become stronger. The study also found that simple brain tricks are behind improving multitasking, which can be used by people who want to multitask without the extra mental effort.

The Simple Brain Training Principle Behind Better Multitasking

Trick 1: Repeat One Skill Until It Becomes Automatic

The study found that one skill needs to be repeated multiple times for it to become automatic. Driving is used as an example by researchers as the brain mentally maps the routes taken daily, so the task becomes automatic. When certain tasks become automatic, the brain needs a smaller amount of conscious effort to perform the same task.

Trick 2: Build Habits Through Consistent Practice

The brain's neural pathways train on habits that are part of everyday practice. When you repeat a certain small task multiple times, the same task can increase in its complexity. Normally, this would create a mental overload, but with consistency, you can reduce the mental effort.

Trick 3: Master One Task Before Combining It With Another

The brain research suggests that it needs to master one task before trying to overburden it with another task. The gradual increase should be the set parameter for brain training, as your brain's mental bandwidth is limited.

What This Means For Students And Office Workers

The study points to brain tricks that can be applied by students and office workers to improve their productivity level. The brain tricks revealed by the study point to the following:

Better productivity

Improved learning efficiency

Reduced mental fatigue

Faster execution of routine tasks

The way to identify these tricks in action is to observe if you are able to type while actively thinking at the same time. Another example is to take notes while attending meetings and being able to predict the time and execute the task within a designated timeframe.

Can Everyone Learn To Multitask?

Yes, but not all tasks can be performed at the same time. The brain is unique for every individual, and combination approaches need to be tried to strike a safe balance.

For example, it is dangerous to text while driving, as both tasks need your undivided visual attention.

What The Study Means For Brain Health

The study points to positive outcomes for brain health for those who practise these proven brain tricks. Neuroplasticity is formed throughout adulthood, which can benefit from brain retraining techniques as and when needed.

The tricks can also lead to adulthood, lifelong learners, and building their cognitive resilience.

It also holds potential implications for healthy ageing and cognitive function.

Limitations Of The Brain Study

The limitation of this study is related to the nature of the tasks that can be combined. The duration of the training, as well as how it can help break any unhealthy habits.

The new brain research clearly suggests that the brain can truly multitask. But retraining and extensive practice are what determine the rewiring of the brain's neural pathways.

Also Read: Oestrogen vs Progesterone: Which Hormone Is Really Behind Menopausal Brain Fog?

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