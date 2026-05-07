Rs 10 Crore Fake Medicine Racket Busted In Delhi, 4 Arrested

The Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated four-member syndicate responsible for manufacturing and distributing counterfeit life-saving drugs. The gang specialized in faking high-stakes treatments for cancer, liver disease, and other critical illnesses, putting countless lives at risk across the country.

The mastermind behind the operation has been identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra, originally from Manipur. Mishra's descent into the underworld began during the pandemic; after his business in surgical gloves and masks collapsed in 2022, he pivoted to the lucrative but lethal trade of fake pharmaceuticals. Operating under the front "Unitel Pharma," he funneled dangerous imitations into Northeast and East India.

The group's operation was alarmingly precise. They used high-end machinery to create packaging that was virtually indistinguishable from genuine brands, deceiving both pharmacists and desperate patients.

The investigation has also uncovered a disturbing breach in the healthcare supply chain:

Raju Mishra: A key associate in the core manufacturing group.

Vikram Singh & Watan Saini: Accused of siphoning off genuine medicines from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and diverting them to the syndicate.

The Scale of the Seizure

During coordinated raids, authorities seized a massive haul valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, including:

Over 90,000 capsules and assorted counterfeit pills.

Heavy-duty manufacturing and packaging machinery.

Incriminating documents detailing a network that likely earned the gang crores in illegal profits.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are currently tracing the full distribution map to identify every state where these "deadly duplicates" were sold. With the potential involvement of government supply chain insiders, officials warn that even bigger revelations are expected as the interrogation of the four accused continues.

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