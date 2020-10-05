MondayMotivation: Reasons Why You Find It Difficult To Workout And How You Can Motivate Yourself, From Experts

#MondayMotivation: Lack of motivation is often the reason why many end up missing workouts

Highlights Beginners can find it difficult to decide to do a workout

Doing even one workout can motivate you

Switch to short duration workouts in case of lack of time

#MondayMotivation: Believe it or not, making the decision of doing a workout is actually the hardest part of the workout. However, once you do make that decision, the way ahead is not so challenging, believes celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. In one of her recent post on Instagram, she elaborates on how most people find it challenging to decide to do a workout, and the reasons behind the same.

Common reasons why it may be difficult for you to workout

Deciding to do a workout may be difficult for those who are new to fitness or have just started exercising. In fact, finding the motivation to exercise at home, without any equipment only adds to the dilemma. "Starting a new program can be daunting if you are beginner. I have included four beginner weeks in my new #BBGZeroEquipment program exactly for this reason," Itsines reveals in the caption of her post. These workouts can help you have an easy start to your fitness journey, helping you gradually build your strength and confidence, she adds.

Not just Itsines, but other health experts like Rujuta Diwekar and Vinod Channa regularly share workouts that one can do at home. These workouts can help with weight loss and also improve fitness, mobility and agility, with much lesser back pain, knee pain and body pain.

Do not be overambitious

Instead of trying to overachieve by trying to meet someone else's fitness goals, beginners should workouts at their own pace and take breaks whenever they need to do. Your workout schedule can be something like this: Two days of workout can be followed by a day of rest, then another three days of workout, and then another day for rest and recovery.

On completing even set of workout, you will feel much more motivated. "Once you complete that first workout, you'll prove to yourself there's nothing to be nervous about and you'll feel empowered to keep going," writes Itsines.

Tips to deal with lack of time

Lack of time can be considered to be another big hurdle. It is often the reason why people end up missing workouts on most days of the week. Well, one effective solution to this is switching to working out in the morning. Not only will it help you start your day on an energetic note, there are also fewer chances of missing your workout since it is going to be the first thing you do in the morning. You can then go on with your day and complete all your to-dos, without worrying about your day's exercise routine.

Moreover, there are a lot of short duration high intensity workouts that you can do on days you fall short of time. Most of Itsines' workouts, for instance, can be completed within 30 minutes. There are even 15 minutes workouts that can get your heart rate up and give you the feel-good endorphins that you get from longer workout.

Here's a no equipment workout you can try:

