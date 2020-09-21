Weight Loss: Ever Tried A Wall Workout? Try This Unique Routine Which Can Be Done In Just 10 Minutes!

This wall workout can be completed in 10 minutes

If you are bored of your day-to-day workout routine, then here's something offbeat you can try. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in one of her recent Insta posts, shares a unique wall workout. Yes, you heard that right. It is actually a workout which needs to be done with a wall or by a wall. In the caption of her post, Itsines reveals how she came up with the idea of a wall workout. "A few weeks ago, I decided to get creative with one of my workouts - and I did the whole thing using a wall. It was fun for something different, and it also made the workout extra challenging," she writes.

Wall workout: A unique workout you can add to your exercise routine

The need for new, interesting and challenging workouts is common among those who exercise regularly. While sometimes they help you have fun during exercising, other times they actually help motivate you do to exercise.

This wall workout includes a total of five exercises and can be done in as less 10 minutes! The workout can be done indoors or outdoors, as long as there's a wall where you are doing it. Make sure you keep a towel with you.

Wall workout: Here are the five exercises included in this workout:

Plank Walk (Hands on wall) - 12 reps

Tricep Press (Hands on wall) - 15 reps

Hip Thrust (Feet on wall) - 15 reps

Wall Squat Slide (Back on wall, with towel placed behind back) - 15 reps

High Plank (Feet on Wall) - 15 seconds

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. On the face of it, the exercises may seem simple to do, but they we bet they are going to be challenging in the first go.

So, your evening workout motivation is sorted for the day. Let's do this!

