Monday Motivation: Kayla Itsines Shares An Illustrative Video For Planking Right

You might have made an attempt at planking numerous times in the gym! But has it really been effective? Planks is one exercise which helps in improving your strength, boosting your mood and improving your physique, all at once! All you need to do is practice it daily, with the right technique and for the right amount of duration. Planks is a strength training pose which works on all major abdominal muscles. They help in strengthening chest, quadriceps, back muscles, bust and neck. The trick behind doing planks is that you need to do them by holding yourself in one steady and fixed position for as long as possible. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a video on her Instagram feed, in order to help people understand the correct way to do planks.

In her post, Kayla writes in the caption, "So simple ... yet so easy to injure yourself if done incorrectly!"

Yes, planks, if not done with the right technique can lead to injuries. Moreover, not doing planks with the right technique takes away all of its benefits as well.

So, Kayla illustrates a couple of ways where people go wrong in planking in her video. "Take a close look at this video to make sure you are planking correctly and do not be afraid to ask someone at the gym to check your form," she writes.

The video begins with the right plank pose, followed by the illustrating how one tends to do planks with hips too low, too high, shoulders too far forward or head looking towards feet.

Kickstart your day by planking right with the video below! What better Monday motivation do you want?!

