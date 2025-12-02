Raw Onions Health Benefits: Is Consuming Pyaaz Beneficial For Diabetes?

Onions, known as pyaaz in Hindi, penyaj in Bengali and vengaya in Tamil, is a popular ingredient used across Indian kitchens daily. But did you know that eating onions, especially raw onions, has many health benefits too? Most people are unaware of the fact that raw onions are a great sources of dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin B6, folate, potassium and manganese. So, the ingredient is clearly a nutritional powerhouse when consumed raw. But that's not all. According to the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas, eating raw onions may also have certain health benefits for those suffering from diabetes.

Raw onion has health benefits that have been documented in various studies, which suggest that the unique compounds present in it can offer significant benefits for blood sugar control. But to understand this further, here is a simple breakdown of how incorporating pyaaz into daily diet can be a smart move, especially if you are seeking to manage diabetes effectively. Here are the top ways they can support overall health especially for people who are living with diabetes:

5 Health Benefits Of Raw Onions For Diabetics

1. Blood Sugar Regulation: The Quercetin Connection

The most significant benefit for those with diabetes comes from quercetin, a potent flavonoid antioxidant abundant in onions (especially the red varieties). Quercetin has been shown to interact with the small intestine, pancreas, skeletal muscle, and liver cells to potentially improve glucose tolerance and reduce fasting blood sugar levels. This mechanism helps the body process sugar more efficiently, making onions a valuable dietary addition.

2. Enhanced Insulin Sensitivity

Raw onions are rich in sulphur compounds that may help the body utilise insulin more effectively, a critical factor in managing type 2 diabetes. By potentially boosting insulin sensitivity, onions help cells absorb glucose from the bloodstream, keeping blood sugar levels steady.

3. Gut Health And Fibre Boost

Onions are a great source of soluble fibre and prebiotics, such as inulin and fructans. This fibre helps slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing the sharp blood sugar spikes that are dangerous for diabetics. The prebiotics also feed beneficial gut bacteria, which are increasingly linked to improved metabolism and overall health.

4. Heart Health Protection

Individuals with diabetes often face a higher risk of cardiovascular issues. Onions can help here, too as their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help reduce inflammation and combat high blood pressure, both major risk factors for heart disease. They also help reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels which helps in overall heart protection.

Read More: When Diabetes Appears Suddenly, It's A Warning Sign From The Pancreas

5. Anti-Inflammatory And Immunity Support

The same antioxidants that help manage blood sugar also act as powerful anti-inflammatory agents throughout the body. Chronic inflammation is a hallmark of many diseases, including diabetes. By reducing inflammation, raw onions help protect cells and boost overall immunity.

How To Consume Pyaaz For Maximum Health Benefits

To reap the blood sugar benefits, aim to consume onions in their raw form, as cooking can reduce the concentration of beneficial sulfur compounds and quercetin. Here are some simple ways that raw onions can become a part of a daily diet:

Salads and kachumber by adding thinly sliced raw onion to a daily side salad or a traditional kachumber.

Raita by mixing finely chopped onions into curd-based raita for a cooling, diabetic-friendly accompaniment.

Sandwiches and wrraps by using raw onion rings instead of cooked ones in meals.

Read More: Onion Health Benefits: Manage Diabetes, Improve Digestion, Promote Hair Growth And Boost Immunity

Important Note: While raw onions are beneficial, they are an addition to, not a replacement for, prescribed diabetes medication and professional medical advice. Always consult a board-certified medical professional or a dietitian before making significant changes to the individualised diabetes management plan.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

