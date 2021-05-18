Raw Onion With Meals: Here Are The Benefits Of This Simple Practice

Onion health benefits: This root vegetable is rich in vitamin C and folate

Highlights Onions can help you boost immunity

Having onions can keep your digestion healthy

You can enjoy raw onion salad with a dash of onion with meals

Onion is a common part of the Indian kitchen. It is used in the preparation of curries, sandwiches, soups, pickles and whatnot. In India raw onion is often consumed as a salad with meals with a dash of lemon. Eating raw onion is encouraged during the summer season as it can keep you cool and offer a host of health benefits to the body. Adding raw onion is one of the simplest ways to make your meals tasty yet nutritious. Recently, nutritionist and lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to enlighten his followers about the benefits of eating raw onions. Let's find out more about the goodness of having raw onions.

Health benefits of raw onions you should know

Onions are a rich source of quercetin which is a natural pigment present in certain foods. According to Coutinho, onions contain quercetin that can help in boosting immunity.

Quercetin is known to reduce inflammation, ease allergy symptoms, control blood pressure and can offer many other health benefits.

"Boost your immunity with this simple age-old habit of eating raw onion with meals," he writes in the caption.

Also read: Onion: A Super Food For Summer Season; Know Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Onions

Other benefits of eating onions-

Other than quercetin, onions contain vitamin C, B vitamins and potassium. The presence of potassium makes onion beneficial for those trying to lower blood pressure. High antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties also make onions a heart-friendly root vegetable. Onions can also offer you anti-bacterial properties.

According to studies, onions may help control blood sugar that can be helpful for those with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: This Common Kitchen Ingredient Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels

This root vegetable is also loaded with fibre and prebiotics that can keep your gut healthy.

Onions can help you ensure a healthy gut

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Growth Tips: Prepare Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall With This Simple Method

Caution!

"If you have severe acidity or GERD, onion may not suit you and in that case, it's recommended you cook the onions," Coutinho adds in the post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.