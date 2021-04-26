White Onion Health Benefits: This Humble Superfood Is All You Need To Beat The Heat This Summer

Onion is a prebiotic that can help you keep your gut healthy

Onion is commonly found in Indian kitchen. This root vegetable is used in preparation of curries, salad and much more. Onions transform even the dullest bowls of curries and soups into something enticing. But white onions have been ignored for a long time by foodies in favour of the more exotic broccolis and avocados, said nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In her latest Instagram post, she pointed out that they have numerous health benefits too. She said that white onions can be simply used raw. "You peel the white onion, pound it and eat it with your millet bhakri," adding that it acts as a probiotic. She also suggested using it in your moong-dal khichdi for dinner to prevent bloating and night sweats.

White onion health benefits you need to know

Encouraging the inclusion of white onions in our summer diet, she wrote: "White onions to beat the summer blues. Have you eaten it yet?"

Helps you promote a healthy gut

She further wrote: "Helps with evening bloating, night sweats, gut bacteria diversity. It can be had raw, with millet bhakri, cooked with moong daal khichdi". Onions are loaded with prebiotics and fibre that can help you keep you digestive tract healthy. Fibre ensures healthy bowel movements on the other hand prebiotics feed the good bacteria in the gut.

Keeps bloating away

The nutritionist advises that those who experience bloating in the evening must add white onion to their meals. Simply, peel the white onion and cook it with the khichdi without chopping it.

White onions can help you keep bloating away

Helps you stay cool

You might have heard several times that onions can help you stay cool during the summer season. Rujuta mentions that onion is helpful for those experiencing night sweats. Eating it with your meals is a great way to enjoy the goodness of this cool vegetable.

A couple of days ago, the nutritionist also urged her followers on Instagram to make pulses a part of their regular diet, considering the benefits that the pellets of goodness provided. "They can be used in multiple ways from dals to dosa to chaat. Pulses help with - immunity, stress, recovery, insulin resistance, PCOD, thyroid issues, hair fall, bloating, lack of sleep and much more," wrote the nutritionist.

This summer, make your diet interesting with the goodness of white onions.

