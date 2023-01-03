Manage Diabetes, Improve Digestion And Promote Hair Growth With This Simple Kitchen Ingredient

Onions are known for their loud flavour but they also provide us with many health benefits

Onions belong to the Allium plant family. Leeks, chives, garlic, and onions are all members of the Allium plant family. These vegetables have distinctively strong tastes and some therapeutic qualities. Size, shape, colour, and flavour all differ among onions. Onions come in three main varieties red, yellow and white.

These veggies' flavours can vary greatly, frequently depending on the season in which they are grown and consumed, from sweet and juicy to harsh, spicy, and pungent. Onions might also provide health advantages. These can include lowering the risk of various cancers, elevating mood and preserving the quality of the skin and hair.

In one of her Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses some of the benefits of consuming onions. She asks, “We really cannot imagine life without onions, can we?” She further explains, “Beyond its peculiar odour & unique flavour, onion is also highly nutrition induced with potential health benefits. Let's explore some of them.

Onion health benefits you need to know

1. Improves immunity

The polyphenols in onions act as antioxidants, protecting the body against free radicals. Eliminating these free radicals can help encourage a strong immune system.

2. Boosts healthy digestion

Onions are a rich source of fibres which promotes good digestion & help you stay active. Additionally, onions contain a special type of soluble fibre called oligofructose, which promotes good bacteria growth in your intestines.

3. Regulates blood sugar

The sulphur in onions help lower blood sugar by triggering increased insulin production. Apart from sulphur, the chromium in onions assist in regulating blood sugar.

4. Maintain healthy hair

Onions boost hair growth by providing folate, an essential micronutrient necessary for maintaining healthy hair follicles. Onions are also good for keratin production that help in boosting the proteins needed for hair.

5. Keeps your Heart healthy

Onion is an effective and preventive food, and it is proven helpful & beneficial in keeping your heart healthy. These benefits are provided by the presence of essential oils, aliypropyl disulphide, catechol, protocatechuic acid, thiopropiono aldehyde, thiocyanate, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and vitamins that are found in onions.”

Look at her reel:

Keep these points in mind when deciding which vegetables and foods can be consumed regularly and provide us with benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.