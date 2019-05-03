Here's How You Can Get The Best Quality Protein In A Vegetarian Diet

Paneer derived from skimmed milk is going to be low in calories

Vegetarians, you can bank on paneer or a cottage cheese for your recommended daily intake of protein. Paneer is made by curding milk with a fruit or vegetable-derived acid such as lemon juice. Paneer has been a part of staple Indian diet. The food item is versatile in nature and can be eaten as a snack, as a main course meal and can be added to salads as well. The highlight of paneer is that it is rich in protein, in fact the best quality protein in a vegetarian diet.

Nutritionist Dr Rupali Dutta says that paneer has nearly the same nutritive value as milk. "Paneer is a good source of protein. If you prepare it with skimmed milk, it will not be very high in calories," she says. Thus, paneer can be included in a weight loss diet as well.

The thing about protein as a nutrient is that it is considered to be derived best from meat sources. This concern is most common among non-meat eaters. Dr Rupali says that paneer is also a good quality of protein. "Whey protein derived from milk is good quality protein. In a vegetarian diet paneer or milk products are the best quality protein," she informs.

Lentils and legumes are also protein sources in vegetarian diet

Paneer contains monounsaturated fat and is cholesterol free. Paneer is healthy for diabetics as proteins are essential for not just maintaining weight but are also required to bring down the overall glycemic load of the meal, says Dr Rupali.

"When you consume protein in combination with whole grains, it reduces the post meal load of carbs in the blood. This helps in better diabetes control," informs Dr Rupali.

She stresses on the importance of deriving paneer from skimmed milk if you are trying to lose weight. Paneer is also one food item you can have every day, while ensuring portion control and the right kind of cooking method.

(Dr Rupali Dutta is consultant nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

