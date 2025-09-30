Protecting Your Health In Emotionally Abusive Relationships: Why Boundaries Matter

Every relationship that involves emotional abuse carries its own burdens and complexities. Compared to physical abuse, which inflicts visible scars, emotional abuse often occurs silently, eroding self-esteem, fueling worry, and leading to long-term health issues. Nutritionist and wellness expert Anjali Mukerjee advises that while each emotionally abusive relationship is different, people must prioritise their physical and mental well-being to avoid long-term consequences.

In a recent Instagram post, Anjali explains that for many people, the decision to stay or leave is complicated by personal, cultural, or economic factors. However, she emphasises that setting boundaries is the first step in protecting your health, regardless of the choice you make.

"You need to start protecting your health; otherwise, there are huge consequences later in life," Anjali says in the video.

According to Anjali, there are various ways to define boundaries. They may involve avoiding "personalising every situation," which helps guard against constant blaming. Another is to avoid "over-explaining" yourself, particularly when explanations turn into disputes.

Defining boundaries can also mean not "engaging too much" in conflicts that drain energy instead of resolving issues. Above all, "letting go of guilt" is crucial, as guilt is often used by abusers to maintain control. As Anjali explains, drawing boundaries is important so that you are not "affected by the stressful situation."

Research shows that chronic emotional stress increases the risk of heart disease, hypertension, weakened immunity and insomnia. It can also worsen symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. By setting clear boundaries, people can regain their sense of independence, which has a positive impact on both physical and mental health.

Another essential component of protection is self-care. A healthy diet, regular exercise, mindfulness practices and sufficient sleep all help safeguard the body against stress-related illnesses. Feelings of isolation can also be reduced by confiding in close friends or joining support groups.

Anjali highlights that ignoring one's health should never be an option, even when the decision to stay or leave a relationship is influenced by social, familial, or financial pressures. Survivors of emotional abuse risk "huge consequences" later in life, both physically and mentally, if preventative measures are not taken.

"Caring for yourself is not selfish, it's survival," Anjali mentions in the caption. Boundaries, she adds, can protect your health for the rest of your life if you have the proper support.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.