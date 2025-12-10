Reasons You Feel Heavy And Nutritionist-Recommended Tips To Overcome It

Life can sometimes feel a little overwhelming and everything starts crashing into you all at once. Emotions and thoughts start piling one on top of the other, often making it feel hard to breathe. At such times, even small chores feel like a task and meeting deadlines feels impossible to achieve. You feel stuck in one place, functioning and navigating through daily life, but also carrying a quiet heaviness that no one else can see. Can you relate? If yes, then nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has something to share to help you feel better.

Anjali Mukerjee has recently shared a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind feeling heavy and how to overcome it. “If you have ever felt like life is too heavy and you just want to give up, please know that you are not alone. Biologically, they are linked to low serotonin and low dopamine, making it hard to feel joy, motivation or hope, she writes in her caption.

According to her, “chronic stress, loneliness, overthinking and emotional overwhelm activate the fear centres of the brain, keeping you stuck in pain.”

Four Steps To Overcome Heaviness

1. Get Sunlight Exposure

As per Anjali Mukerjee, receiving “even 15 minutes of daylight a day can lift serotonin, improve mood and bring emotional balance.”

2. Eat Serotonin-Supporting Foods

She recommends including foods like “walnuts, bananas, dark chocolate, seeds and tryptophan-rich foods to support mood naturally.”

3. Add Omega-3 Rich Foods

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and good-quality oils help reduce inflammation and stabilise emotional health, claims the nutritionist.

4. Talk To Someone You Trust

On a final note, the health expert explains that “sharing your feelings is not a weakness; it is a release”, which “helps your nervous system regulate and breaks emotional isolation.”

In conclusion, Anjali Mukerjee ensures that “small steps, taken consistently, can shift your inner world more than you realise.”

Always remember that feeling blue or out of place is not your fault. But it is the steps that you actively take to overcome these feelings that matter the most in this healing journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.